Looking for one-of-a-kind holiday present ideas? The Northside Methodist Preschool’s 35th annual Holiday Gift Show has the answer.
Set for Nov. 8 and 9 at Northside United Methodist Church in Buckhead, the show will feature more than 80 vendors selling a wide variety of distinctive and artisanal offerings. As the school’s largest annual fundraiser, it has a rich history is a tastefully curated selection of goods by emerging artisans, unique jewelry and clothing, handcrafted items for the home and local gourmet treats.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9. The church and school are located at 2799 Northside Drive NW in Atlanta, and the show will be inside the church’s fellowship hall and gymnasium. Admission is a $5 donation for ages 14 and older and free for children 13 and under, and directly benefits the preschool’s needs, including its scholarship fund.
For more information, visit http://giftshow.northsideumc.org.
