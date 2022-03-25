Homelessness nonprofit CaringWorks is holding a collection drive for cleaning supplies for local families in need.
CaringWorks has created an Amazon wish list and is accepting donations of cleaning supplies and paper products as part of its mission to reduce homelessness and empower the marginalized.
For those in the Atlanta community who want to help to provide these much-needed paper and cleaning supplies to assist those who are working towards exiting homelessness, CaringWorks will be accepting donations both online and in person. Funds can be donated through their website or donors can purchase items from a designated Amazon wish list.
CaringWorks will also be accepting donations at their headquarters located at 2785 Lawrenceville Hwy, Suite 205 in Decatur. Incorporated in 2002, Decatur-based CaringWorks is one of the largest providers of supportive housing in the metropolitan Atlanta area, serving hundreds of individuals and families each year.
In addition to lowering the spread of viruses, bacteria and other pathogens that cause diseases and trigger allergic reactions, a clean space is closely associated with improved moods, decreased stress levels and enhanced productivity. A study by the University of Connecticut found that in times of high stress, people default to repetitive behaviors like cleaning because it gives them a sense of control during a chaotic time.
“Spring cleaning is associated with a clean start and has many physical and mental health benefits that are critical for those who are exiting homelessness,” CEO of CaringWorks Dr. Carol Collard said. “However, many household essentials that most of us take for granted are considered luxuries to those who are experiencing homelessness as they cannot use government assistance programs to purchase non-food items and have limited funds of their own.”
According to research from NCSolutions’ consumer purchase data, the average American cleaning supply spending is up 34% over pre-COVID buying habits and costs of supplies are increasing. Yet, government assistance programs like SNAP do not support the purchase of any nonfood items such as cleaning supplies, paper products, hygiene items and other household essentials.
