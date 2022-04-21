Local mothers have started the North Atlanta chapter of the national organization Young Men's Service League as a way to bond with their sons and serve their local community.
YMSL was founded by Pam Rosener and her sister-in-law Julie Rosener in 2001 with the goal of bringing mothers and sons together in service of those in need in local communities. The Roseners started the league in Plano, Texas, but by 2005, YMSL became a national organization with four new chapters. Now, YMSL has more than 110 chapters in 16 states.
Atlanta mother and business owner Harriet Adams started the North Atlanta chapter in August 2021 after hearing about the organization from friends. Adams said the other local Atlanta chapters — Buckhead, Dunwoody, Northeast Atlanta and Sandy Springs — had exceeded capacity, so she decided to speak to YSML about starting the North Atlanta chapter.
"I knew it would be a powerful experience for me and my son," the now chapter president Adams said. "It has also enabled me the opportunity to instill important values of service, work ethic and integrity. I knew these were character cornerstones that would carry him during his lifetime."
Each chapter is student-centric — the young men must hold at least five meetings a year and complete a minimum of 20 services hours each year at chapter-approved charities. YSML is a four year program during which students and their mothers are expected to stay active through the entire four years.
"I know that our young men in the “North Atlanta” chapter have the ability to see a problem and have the desire to make a difference," Adams said. "They have also experienced the gift of seeing things from another point of view; therefore, realizing that we are all more alike than different. I know they have experienced the joy of giving and pride when a job is completed! This makes me proud!"
For the 2022-2023 school year, the North Atlanta chapter has 32 rising sophomores and 36 rising freshman from high schools all around north Atlanta, including the Lovett School and Woodward Academy.
"Through the YMSL, I have been able to not only spend quality time with my mom, but I have also enjoyed the ability to help others and make a difference for someone else," YMSL member and Lovett student Anderson Harvey said.
The North Atlanta chapter has already spent countless hours helping organizations like Open Hand, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, Back the Blue and Colins Food Pantry. YSML North Atlanta has also brought in speakers such as CEO of the Atlanta Falcons Rich McKay and athlete and U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. Walker spoke to the students in late March about holding themselves accountable for their actions and being willing to work hard.
"I chose to speak to the boys of YMSL because they are our future leaders -- not just for GA, but their communities," Walker said. "I always want to inspire future leaders to share the importance of making good decisions and share the message that you must make sacrifices in life. Everyone wants to get to the destination, but they don’t always want to travel the journey."
Several of the boys said they felt inspired by Walker's speech and enjoyed learning more about the running back.
"Herschel Walker was amazing," YSML member and Woodward Academy student Harrison Williams said. "He spoke about what it takes to be successful in life and he shared stories about all of the many things he has accomplished and, most importantly, that those accomplishments were not possible unless he worked harder than anyone else. I came away feeling that you can truly accomplish anything you want, you just have to put in the work."
Walker encouraged the students to continue giving back to their community and remember their roots.
"Kids need to always remember to never forget where you’re from," Walker said. "Lastly, you must always count your blessings. I am so proud of this young, future generation’s commitment to helping others."
For more information about YMSL or to find a chapter, visit ymsl.org.
