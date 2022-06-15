Gordon Certain, President of the North Buckhead Civic Association for more than 20 years, was honored by the North Buckhead Civic Association with a bench unveiling at the Blue Heron Nature Preserve.
The ceremony, at which Fulton County Commissioner Lee Morris presented a Proclamation declaring May 21, 2022, "Gordon Certain Appreciation Day" in Fulton County, was attended by NBCA board members, neighbors, friends and family. City Council member Mary Norwood spoke, as did Executive Director of the Blue Heron Nature Preserve Melody Harclerode, Former Executive Director of the Blue Heron Nature Preserve Kevin McCauley, and Robert Patterson, current President of the NBCA.
A homeowner in North Buckhead since 1975, Certain became involved with NBCA following his retirement from a 32-year career in finance at Lockheed Martin.
He joined NBCA’s early effort to develop a website, which turned out to be Buckhead’s very first neighborhood website and just the fifth or sixth neighborhood website in all of Atlanta. He later served as Treasurer before stepping up to President.
In 2008, Certain helped form the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods, which was created by the presidents of four neighborhoods along Roswell Road — North Buckhead, Buckhead Forest, South Tuxedo Park, and Chastain Park. He was one of three signers of the Articles of Incorporation for the Buckhead Council of Neighbors, and continues to serve.
During Certain's term as an NBCA officer, North Buckhead had a major parks development support campaign. When he first joined NBCA, North Buckhead had no public parks and said he is particularly proud that by 2022, North Buckhead had the small North Buckhead Park at the Wieuca/Phipps intersection, the 30-acre Blue Heron Nature Preserve, Little Nancy Creek Park, with a playground that includes Atlanta’s tallest slide, and Mountain Way Common Park.
Neighborhood organizations are now working to develop Old Ivy Park and the historic Loridans Park.
Certain also said he is proud of the fact that North Buckhead is Buckhead’s only neighborhood with a city council-approved Neighborhood Master Plan which lays out zoning, parks, pedestrian and bicycle routes and safety plans, and various street transportation improvements.
In 2020, Certain became secretary of the Atlanta Police Department Zone 2 Precinct Citizens Advisory Committee. The CAC is a group of about 30 Buckhead neighborhood and business representatives who meet with the Zone 2 Commander six times a year to discuss Buckhead crime and crime prevention activities.
Certain and his wife Sue were married in his North Buckhead home in 1984. They have two adult daughters, Maria and Jessica. He now holds the title “President Emeritus” of the North Buckhead Civic Association.
