Thirteen Atlanta restaurants are coming together to host the inaugural “Maestro Memorial Golf Tournament” on Nov. 1 at St. Marlo Country Club in loving memory of longtime Atlanta Fish Market executive chef Bobby Holley, and all proceeds will go towards a college education fund for Lindsey and Connor Holley.
The restaurants putting on the tournament together are Kevin Rathbun Steakhouse, Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, C&S Restaurant Group, Aria Restaurant, Atlanta Fish Market, Chops, Il Gaiallo Osteria & Bar, Kaisers Chophouse, Kaleidoscope, KR Steakbar, Kyma, Lagarde American Eatery and Pricci.
Registration for the tournament will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m., with the tournament beginning at 10 a.m. A continental breakfast, Bloody Mary bar, and boxed lunch for the course will be provided for participants. There will be food and beverage stations available for guests, including chargrilled oysters from Hugo’s Oyster Bar.
After the tournament, participants can attend a gala reception and buffet, with a “Who’s Who” of Atlanta’s top chefs and restaurants. At the reception, prizes will be awarded for putting, longest drive, and closest-to-the-pin contests. Following the dinner reception, there will be a silent auction and live auction for guests.
There are 32 spots available for teams of four at three different ticket prices. A silver sponsor ticket includes a foursome and food and beverage at the reception. In addition to a foursome and food at the reception, a gold sponsor ticket includes signage on a hole and a name included on the welcome banner, and an event sponsorship ticket additionally includes a front row table for 10 at the reception and a hole sponsorship with a beverage station on your hole or at the reception. Tickets can also be purchased to attend only the gala reception.
Tickets are available at bigtickets.com, and the registration deadline to purchase tickets is Oct. 18. For more information, contact Madison Jones (mjones@greenolivemedia.com) and Elizabeth Moore (emoore@greenolivemedia.com).
