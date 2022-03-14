Livable Buckhead’s Party on the PATH will celebrate art in Buckhead with live music and dancing under the stars beginning March 27.
The event takes place outside Eclipse di Luna where PATH400 enters Miami Circle and starts with a Gallery Stroll followed by a walking tour of PATH400’s newest art installations. The evening will finish with dinner and dancing to live salsa music.
“Miami Circle offers some of the best of everything in Buckhead, and that’s what this event celebrates,” executive director of Livable Buckhead Denise Starling said. “Beautiful art, amazing food and a vibrant outdoor experience are all part of Party on the PATH and I hope people will join us for a fun-filled night.”
Party on the PATH kicks off a bi-monthly Miami Circle Gallery Stroll series that welcomes the public to experience Atlanta’s largest concentration of fine art galleries. Nearly a dozen galleries will showcase works from local, regional and international artists.
The March 27 edition of Miami Circle Gallery Stroll features exhibitions at Bill Lowe Gallery, September Gray Fine Art Gallery, Marcia Wood Gallery and Signature Contemporary Craft Gallery, among others. The Hambidge Center’s Cross-Pollination Lab at nearby Uptown Atlanta is also participating in the Gallery Stroll.
PATH400 is transforming Buckhead by creating pedestrian connections between many of the area’s most popular shopping and dining destinations. The 5.2-mile trail is around 80% complete, and its final major segment between Wieuca Rd. and Loridans Dr. is set to begin construction later this year. Several other trails will connect to PATH400 in Buckhead, including extensions of PATH400 through Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Roswell. Atlanta BeltLine Inc. is working to determine where it will connect to PATH400 as well.
General admission tickets for Party on the PATH are $45 each and include tapas and two drink tickets. VIP tickets are $65 each and include tapas, open bar and a commemorative glass. Proceeds from the event support Livable Buckhead, a nonprofit organization working to ensure the long-term viability and prosperity of the Buckhead community. Party on the PATH is presented by Audi Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.