Livable Buckhead is hoping everyone will trade in their cars for bicycles by turning October into Biketober once again.
Livable Buckhead is a nonprofit dedicated to improving residents and commuters’ quality of life by offering programs related to greenspace, recycling, energy efficiency, commute alternatives, arts and culture, real estate development and land use.
Throughout October, the organization is hosting some events to promote bicycle use. Oct. 25, Livable Buckhead will host a free children’s bike-in outdoor movie screening of “Ghostbusters” at Old Ivy Park starting at 6:30 p.m. It will include popcorn and cotton candy, and picnicking is encouraged.
Livable Buckhead is also urging residents to bike to work. To encourage more individuals to give bike commuting a try, Livable Buckhead is partnering with Georgia Commute Options and Love to Ride on the Atlanta Bike Challenge.
This month-long competition invites people to take as many trips as possible by bike, earning points for each 10-minute trip and giving them chances to win prizes including a new bike. Bikers can register to participate as part of a workplace team, a cycling club or as an individual.
Also, Livable Buckhead is promoting bicycling through the Path400 Greenway Trail, which is about 80% complete and will offer a way for bicyclists, joggers, walkers and electric scooter riders to more easily navigate through the community.
The nonprofit will host Party on the PATH, a night of live music, drinks and dancing under the stars on the newest section of Path400, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. It will include cocktails, dinner, an interactive scavenger hunt, dancing and a sneak peek tour of Path400. Tickets start at $65 for Livable Buckhead members and can be purchased at http://livablebuckhead.com/pop/.
For more information on Biketober events visit www.livablebuckhead.org.
