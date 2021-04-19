buckheadWalks!, Livable Buckhead’s May competition to encourage residents and commuters to stay healthy, is returning with in-person and virtual events after shifting to a completely online one last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Livable Buckhead is a nonprofit that aims to improve the community’s quality of life through projects that promote mobility, greenspace, sustainability, energy/waste reduction and health and wellness.
According to its webpage, the free series of events is open to all Buckhead residents and employees of Buckhead-based businesses. It includes daily activities to earn points, and prizes will be awarded at the end of the contest:
♦ Mondays: Earn points by finishing a meditation, yoga or other wellness activity using the Wellable on-demand videos
♦ Tuesdays: Earn points by walking or running at least two miles continuously.
♦ Wednesdays: Earn points by joining a Zoom virtual walk with the Atlanta Track Club.
♦ Thursdays: Earn points by joining an afternoon Zoom fitness class with Danae Olberding.
♦ Fridays through Sundays: Earn points by participating in our weekend scavenger hunts (You’ll have all weekend to explore and decode the riddles).
Participants are encouraged to create a company team or a neighborhood team, and employees from Buckhead businesses of all sizes or individuals living in any Buckhead neighborhood are eligible participate. Benefits include:
♦ Team-building: A walk team is a fun way to create camaraderie in your office.
♦ Networking: It encourages co-workers to meet peers from other departments.
♦ Health and wellness: It encourages co-workers to get out and walk.
♦ Secure bragging rights: A friendly competition between two companies in the same industry? You bet!
♦ Create a neighborhood team: Residents throughout Buckhead are eligible participate. Benefits include:
♦ More bragging rights: You know your neighborhood is the best. Get a team together and show it off.
♦ Networking: Meet others in your neighborhood that you might not get a chance to meet otherwise.
♦ Health and wellness: It encourages families, friends and neighbors to get out and walk.
A minimum of four individuals are required per team. By May 7, if there are less than four on your team, you will be moved to the Buckhead Community Team.
Prizes include the team grand prize of a socially distanced team picnic in a local Buckhead park catered by Livable Buckhead, individual first ($150 Fifth Group Restaurants gift card and a two-night Grand Hyatt stay), second ($75 Fifth Group gift card) and third place ($50 Fifth Group gift card), scavenger hunt raffle drawings for $25 local restaurant gift cards and a Peachtree Road Race bib and/or Atlanta Track Club swag at most activities and events.
In-person activities: For socially distanced events held in person, Livable Buckhead will provide fun giveaways. All activities will have virtual aspects and will not be counted as extra points to attend them in person.
For more information, including complete rules, event schedules and guidelines, or to register, visit livablebuckhead.org/walk.
