One event that hasn’t been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is buckheadWalks!, Livable Buckhead’s May competition to encourage residents and commuters to stay healthy. However, the month-long contest’s in-person activities and events have shifted to a virtual format.
Livable Buckhead is a nonprofit that aims to improve the community’s quality of life through projects that promote mobility, greenspace, sustainability, energy/waste reduction and health and wellness.
According to a news release, here’s how buckheadWalks! Works: anyone who lives or works in Buckhead is encouraged to sign up online and compete for prizes and bragging rights by taking as many steps as they can in May. Participants can compete on their own or as part of a virtual team, earning points for each step they take and for taking part in online events.
The challenge kicks off with a scavenger hunt and includes a different activity for each weekday in May:
♦ Mindful Mondays: Watch a short mindful video to earn 250 points for you and your team.
♦ Tuesday Virtual Run/Walk Club: Walk or run at least two miles continuously and track through your preferred fitness app each Tuesday to earn 250 points.
♦ Wednesday Virtual Tours with Atlanta Track Club: Every Wednesday in May the Atlanta Track Club will host a 15-minute virtual walk via Zoom. Participants will earn 250 points each time they participate.
♦ A Thursday Toast & Trivia: Join Livable Buckhead online every Thursday at 5 p.m. for a Zoom happy hour toast and trivia contest to earn 250 points.
♦ Friday Lunchtime Virtual Tours: Buckhead community partners will lead participants on a virtual walk around different areas of Buckhead. Participants will earn 250 points.
To participate, one must first register online, sync his or her fitness tracking device and then walk as much as possible during May. Registration is open to anyone who lives or works in Buckhead. Wellable is providing the technology platform for the challenge.
“Everyone could use some extra motivation to get up and move these days,” Livable Buckhead Executive Director Denise Starling said in the release. “We’ve been knocked out of our routines, which can make it difficult to stay active, and it’s challenging to stay connected to co-workers when you can’t see them in person. buckheadWalks! can help on both counts by providing an incentive to move and by giving workplace teams a fun way to pursue a common goal.”
The individual contestant with the most points wins a $150 Fifth Group Restaurants gift card, a two-night stay at the Grand Hyatt hotel and Buckhead Theatre tickets. The team with the highest average number of points wins a $250 Simon gift card for a team lunch. The individual who attends the most buckheadWalks! events will receive a Peachtree Road Race bib and gift cards to Maggiano’s and Lululemon.
For more information, including complete rules, event schedules and guidelines, or to register, visit livablebuckhead.org/walk.
