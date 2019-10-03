The Lifecycle Building Center will host Revel in Reuse, its largest annual fundraiser, Oct. 17 at The Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design at Georgia Tech in Midtown.
The center is a southwest Atlanta nonprofit that maximizes resource efficiency in the built environment by salvaging usable building materials and providing free educational programs.
For the first time in its history, Revel in Reuse will take place within a building where the center supplied expertise through the reclamation and reuse of valuable materials as a project partner – The Kendeda Building.
“We are so grateful to our many supporters who are making the vision of sustainable communities a reality by creating the built environment in a way that supports the natural environment,” Shannon Goodman, the center’s executive director, said in a news release. “Revel and Reuse is a celebration of what we have accomplished together and showcases ways we can ensure a sustainable future for all.
“As a Georgia Tech alum myself, I am deeply proud that we will have the opportunity to share our recent collaboration on what we hope will be the first Living Building Challenge 3.1 facility in the Southeast.”
The event will include tours highlighting the building materials provided by the center as well as light bites, cocktails, a silent auction, games and music.
Revel in Reuse will kick off at 6 p.m. with a rooftop VIP reception, where sponsors and host committee members will enjoy views of the Atlanta skyline and an intimate conversation with project leaders and investors. Brief talks will be given by leaders of the center and Skanska, which was the general contractor for the building’s project, and sustainability expert John Lanier of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation.
At 7 p.m. the party will open to all general admission ticket holders.
General admission tickets are $125 (plus fees) per person and host committee tickets are $500 (plus fees) per couple. The Kendeda Building is located at 422 Ferst Drive NW in Atlanta.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2pwEtW4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.