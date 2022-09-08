Life House Atlanta, a nonprofit founded in 2018 with the mission of supporting these children and their families, will host the Georgia premiere of the documentary, "Unseen: How We’re Failing Parent Caregivers and Why It Matters" Oct. 2.
The documentary will air at 4 p.m. at the Springs Theater and Taphouse in Sandy Springs. This public awareness fundraiser will serve to highlight the need for Life House Atlanta, which has been founded to be a specialized home-away-from-home where families can bring their child with life-limiting illness for a respite stay, so that they may take a much-needed break from caregiving responsibilities.
Featured in the documentary are Jesse and Ryan Ronne whose blended family with eight children, includes Lucas, a child with profound disabilities who requires round the clock care. Through their story, and others, the film cultivates compassion and serves as a catalyst for change for caregivers in our communities.
There are currently only three facilities in the United States providing such services — California, Arizona and Minnesota. Life House Atlanta will be the first in Georgia.
"Caregivers across the U.S. are isolated, and beyond exhausted, and yet they keep going day after day with little support from their communities," Life House Atlanta Board Member and caregiver Mary Reed said.
Reed and her husband Robert are caregivers to their 6-year-old, medically complex daughter Catherine. Catherine's care is all-consuming, something they say their other two children have learned to accept.
The demands of daily life and chronic stress can negatively affect the mental and physical wellbeing of parent caregivers. With limited accommodations and uncertainty about the future, caregivers often face isolation and exhaustion. An estimated 16.8 million people in the U.S. are caring for a child with a disability or with a complex medical condition.
"On the hardest and most exhausting days of caregiving, when my husband and I are suctioning our daughter's airway several times an hour, I keep in my mind that there is a bright future ahead with Life House Atlanta in it," Reed said. "A day will come when we will be able to take Catherine to a home-away-from-home for a temporary stay where she will be in excellent hands. It is then when my husband and I will be at ease, knowing that our daughter is consistently stimulated with activities, and therapy while we take the opportunity to recharge our batteries from the never ending demands of 24/7 caregiving."
Tickets are $25. For further information about the screening, ticket availability and to become a sponsor of the event, check the Life House Atlanta website www.lifehouseatlanta.org.
