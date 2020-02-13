Hey beer lovers out there! Lekotek of Georgia is hosting its annual Brewfest fundraiser Feb. 29 at the Monday Night Brewing Garage in Atlanta to aid children with disabilities.
Set for 7 p.m., the event will benefit Lekotek, a DeKalb County-based nonprofit that equips children with disabilities with adapted toys, educational materials, computers and iPads to help empower them with a wide range of special needs through the power of play.
The event, which is for attendees 21 and older, will include lots of beers to sample, dinner catered by Lovies BBQ, live music from Fynal Vynal, games and a silent auction.
General admission tickets will be on sale through Feb. 27 for $50 per person or $90 per couple and rise to $60 and $120, respectively, at the door if available. Reserved seating is $60 per person and $120 per couple in advance, with no seats available after Feb. 27.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.lekotekga.org.
