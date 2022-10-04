Lori Peljovich will take over the role as Program Director for Youth Leadership Sandy Springs.
She replaces Linda Cahn, who has served as YLSS Program Director for the past five years and announced her plans to retire earlier this year.
"After careful consideration for such an important role in our organization and community, I am proud to announce Lori Peljovich will be the new YLSS Program Director," LSS Executive Director Rosalyn Putnam said. "Lori (Class of 2022) is equally enthusiastic and passionate about our community. An Atlanta native, with deep roots in Sandy Springs, she and Linda have been working together to ensure a smooth transition."
Putnam said former YLSS director Cahn carried the torch for five years and "has made an incredible mark on this program, the teens and community at large."
"It’s been an honor to work with such a great group of teens each year," Cahn said. "I think they will be wonderful leaders and the world will be in good hands. The same is true with Lori. YLSS will be in good hands. She will continue to expand and grow the program and keep it relevant to today’s teens."
Peljovich, a graduate of the Annenberg School of Communications at the University of Pennsylvania, is a seasoned communications specialist, civic leader and creative problem solver who has dedicated much of her time to volunteering in the education arena.
She is a past PTSA president of Riverwood International Charter High School and has served on the boards of The Epstein School and Temple Sinai. She is a member of Riverwood’s Governance Council and focuses on anti-bias/bullying in her role as Vice Chair for the Anti-Defamation League Southeast.
Peljovich attended Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School, Heards Ferry Elementary School, and Riverwood HS. She lives in Sandy Springs, near her childhood home, with her husband Allan. They have 3 young adult children they "welcome home anytime the kids want a mom-cooked meal."
"As a recent graduate of Leadership Sandy Springs, myself," Peljovich said, "I know the value of a strong, vibrant leadership program. I am excited to learn and have fun alongside our incredible students and shine a light on this tremendous youth program. I invite our civic partners to join us in inspiring our future leaders."
