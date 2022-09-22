Leadership Sandy Springs has welcomed its LSS Class of 2023.
Representing a diverse group of 34 experienced and emerging leaders, the class begins their 9-month community leadership development program this weekend, September 22-24, with a retreat at Unicoi State Park in Helen.
"We have such a great new class and can’t wait for them to experience this fun, interactive and inspiring weekend," LSS Program Director and 2011 graduate Catherine Lautenbacher said. "It’s one of our program’s highlights. Everyone gets to know one another better and identify individual strengths and leadership styles."
Following the retreat, class members attend monthly program days and special events to educate them about Sandy Springs and the Greater Perimeter area, enhance leadership skills, deepen civic understanding, and connect them with leaders across many sectors.
"We’re proud to say that community doesn’t just happen, but that we (Leadership Sandy Springs) help create it," the nonprofit’s new Executive Director Rosalyn Putnam said. "Since 1987, Leadership Sandy Springs has graduated nearly 1,000 alumni who make a positive impact in our community and region. They lead nonprofits, large and small businesses, and organizations, serve on boards, city councils and commissions, and volunteer their time and talent to build a thriving, inclusive community."
This year's class includes:
- Lauri Barrett - Community Volunteer
- Charnaye Bosley - Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital
- Sherry Collins - Community Volunteer
- Cameron Darweesh - Community Assistance Center
- Michelle Day - Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta
- Gail Early Jokerst - Brightside Works LLC
- Jennifer Emery - City of Sandy Springs
- Maite Fuertes - Los Niños Primero
- Shanti Gangadharan - HealthStream
- Candice Giardino - Arrow Exterminators
- Sequoia Hanneman - Genpact
- Megan Harris - Nagem Management Group, Inc.
- Eric Hollinhead - Fulton County Schools
- Kacy Homans - HP, Inc.
- Imani Isaac - Sandy Springs Fire Department
- Scott Levy - Sandy Springs Police Department
- Rashida Liddell - DIRECTV, LLC.
- Ryan Love - Created With Love Events LLC
- Leslie Marie Moseley - eXp Realty
- Matt Neylon - The Mount Vernon School
- Brian Patterson - North Springs Charter High School
- Rollin Richmond - Rotary Club of Sandy Springs
- John Runningen - Commenda Capital LLC
- Crystal Seymore - Kaiser Permanente
- Marc Sonenshine - Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates
- Justin Sparano - Northside Hospital
- Kevin Stone - Burr & Forman LLP
- Kyle Sweeney - Sandy Springs Fire Department
- Ben Taube - Bank of America
- Linda Trickey - Cox Communications
- George Tucker - Campbell-Stone North Apartments
- Nancy Votta - Atlanta Orthodontic Specialists
- Matt Weiss - Parker, Hudson, Rainer, Dobbs LLP
- Chris Zorn - Emory Winship Cancer Institute
