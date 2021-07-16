A year after it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Leadership Sandy Springs’ Movies by Moonlight series is returning.
The free set of three movies screened at City Green, Sandy Springs’ park in the City Springs complex, is back with “Black Panther” Aug. 6, “Shrek” Aug. 13 and “Raya and the Last Dragon” Aug. 20.
Leadership Sandy Springs is a nonprofit that develops, educates and connects individuals to lead and bring value to the community, and this is the 16th year it’s hosted Movies by Moonlight.
Movie goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, towels for the children’s splash pad, pack picnics or buy food from food trucks starting at 6 p.m. and movie snacks from Leadership Sandy Springs concessions at 6:30 p.m. Movies will be shown on a 30-foot inflatable screen near the City Green stage at dusk.
“We’re thrilled to be back this year; the movies are great and we have some special, fun events planned before each movie begins,” Movies By Moonlight co-chairs Bethany Diamond and Janon Redmond said in a news release. “In addition to costume parades, games, and music and dance entertainment, we’ve invited three community nonprofits to participate, too. We’re asking movie goers who can to support them by dropping off needed items at their tables.”
At the “Black Panther” screening, the Sandy Springs Education Force will be collecting items for its teacher supply closets (sandyspringseducationforce.org/teacher-supply-closet/). At the “Shrek” screening, Solidarity Sandy Springs will be gathering food items from a list of most requested items on its website (solidaritysandysprings.org/donate-1) and at the “Raya and the Last Dragon” screening, the Community Assistance Center will be collecting gently worn children’s clothes, shoes and nonperishable food pantry items (ourcac.org/food-drive-list/).
“We are excited about this year’s lineup and all that is planned,” Leadership Sandy Springs Executive Director Jan Paul said in the release. Movies by Moonlight continues to get better every year. … We couldn’t do this without their support and the city of Sandy Springs We look forward to seeing everyone at the movies!”
Parking is available in the garage and in lots and spaces around City Springs located at 1 Galambos Way (corner of Roswell Road and Mount Vernon Highway), with additional parking at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church Activity Center. For more information, visit leadershipsandysprings.org/events/movies-by-moonlight or call 404-256-9091.
