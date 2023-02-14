Leadership Sandy Springs’ is excited to celebrate a proud 35-year legacy of community leadership at its 35th Anniversary Gala Feb. 25.
LSS invites guests to done their best Old Hollywood glam or cocktail attire and dance the night away at Studio Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, in Sandy Springs. The gala will run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The Gala committee, co-chaired by LSS alumni Janon Redmond, Class of 2020, and Pam Rosenthal, Class of 2013, has been working for months to create “the best party in town” to celebrate the nonprofit’s storied past, and as a fundraiser for its future regional growth, new curriculum offerings, and scholarships for adult and youth class members.
"It’s going to be a magical night with festive cocktails, fabulous food stations, a dessert and coffee bar, amazing silent and live auction items, casino games, music, dancing and more," Redmond said. "We really want party goers to have a fantastic time and have fun with the Old Hollywood Glam theme. We hope they dance the night away! The casino games: blackjack, craps, poker and roulette are entirely for entertainment and no money will be won."
The committee has enjoyed channeling such icons as Frank Sinatra and Lena Horne among many other Old Hollywood actors and entertainers in their marketing efforts.
"It’s a great theme, nostalgic and fresh at the same time," Rosenthal said. "We encourage everyone to dress up in Old Hollywood glam style or wear cocktail attire."
They’ve also reached back into the archives to share the history of how the area’s preeminent leadership organization came to be. Neva Dixon Rountree, a noted Public Relations Executive, founded Leadership Sandy Springs after opening her award-winning PR agency, Rountree Group, in Sandy Springs. “Not a joiner but a doer,” Rountree considered what she could do, and suggested starting Leadership Sandy Springs as a program of the Sandy Springs Chamber, with the goal of identifying and educating local community leaders.
Together with the Chamber’s executive director, Linda Gillman, a Leadership Foundation committee was formed in 1985, to develop the initiative as a program of the Sandy Springs Chamber.
In Spring 1986, Leadership Sandy Springs launched the program seeking a "diversified group of existing and potential leaders" for their first Fall leadership class. The following April, the 20 member Class of 1987 become the organization’s first graduates and new alumni.
According to Executive Director, Rosalyn Putnam, the rest — as they say — is history, and the organization now boasts over 700 alumni, who have been actively involved in serving the Sandy Springs community ever since.
"Many people have been instrumental in our organization’s success, especially our most recent past Executive Directors Ellen Stein, Carolyn Axt, and my predecessor, Jan Paul," Putnam said. "Community members as well as alumni and their guests are encouraged to attend. Tickets can be purchased online, and we sincerely thank our presenting sponsor, Kaiser Permanente, for helping make our exciting, once-in-a-lifetime event possible."
Tickets are $100 per person and online at https://bit.ly/3E974nM.
