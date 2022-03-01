Lauren’s Run & Picnic, a yearly 5K/2K Run & Walk hosted by CURE Childhood Cancer, is resuming in-person for 2022.
The event will take place on April 24 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Concourse Office Park in Sandy Springs.
More than 2,000 participants are expected.
The day will begin with both a 5K and 2K run/walk, and continue with a Tot Trot for kids 4 and under, as well as a family picnic for all who attend. Attendees can look forward to a day filled with food, inflatables, face painting, games, prizes, and music.
Janis and Marvin Zagoria founded the inaugural Lauren’s Run in 1993 at Zoo Atlanta to celebrate the memory of their daughter Lauren. She died following a hard fight with neuroblastoma. Just years after the event was founded, Heather and Gil Kochman, parents who lost their own daughter named Lauren to neuroblastoma, teamed up with the Zagorias. The Zagorias and Kochmans have joined forces to ensure that the event continues with the help of several families and volunteers.
Lauren’s Run has fundraised more than $4.8 million in the name of childhood cancer research.
The money raised from Lauren’s Run will be put toward CURE Childhood Cancer’s pediatric precision medicine program. The donation money will go toward supporting patients and families, as well as the continuation of cutting edge childhood cancer research.
“We are so grateful for these two families and their amazing and longstanding devotion to helping other children and families battling childhood cancer,” said Kristin Connor, CEO of CURE. “We know that research is the key to achieving significant progress in improving survival for children with cancer. The critical funds raised by this event help us advance research, including precision medicine, a medical treatment targeted at tumor-driving genes.”
Participants who register for the event will gain access to enter the race, as well as the CURE Annual Picnic. Through March 28, adult admission for those 13 and older is $25, and admission for children aged 5 to 12 is $20. Beginning March 29, adult admission will be $35, and admission for children will be $25. All children 4 and under may enter the event free of charge. More details about the event and how to register can be found at https://www.laurensrun.org.
