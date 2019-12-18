Children and adults can celebrate not only the beginning of a new year but a new decade as family friendly events will signal the start of 2020. There are a number of such family New Year’s Eve activities in Atlanta for the little ones to celebrate in their own special way (all events are taking place Dec. 31 unless noted):
Peach Bowl
The top-ranked LSU Tigers will face the fourth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners in the 52nd Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, this year doubling as a College Football Playoff semifinal game, scheduled for Dec. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with kickoff at 4 p.m.
Before the game begins, football fans can cheer on their teams during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Parade.
Considered the official kickoff for game day, the parade will bring floats, classic cars, team mascots, marching bands and cheerleaders to the streets of downtown Atlanta before concluding at FanFest in the Georgia World Congress Center.
Information: www.chick-fil-apeachbowl.com
Ponce City Market
Families can ring in the new year at the Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. in Atlanta.
The Ponce City Market special Noon Year's Eve celebration begins at 10 a.m. with the festivities to include a magician, complementary kids' snacks, arts and crafts stations, a balloon artist and face painting.
When the clock strikes 11:59 a.m., there will be a countdown to noon, complete with a rooftop biodegradable balloon release.
Tickets are $15 for all ages, except children 3 and under are admitted free. Guests may also purchase unlimited game play for an additional $15, which includes carnival games, rides and one hour of ice skating.
Information: www.poncecitymarket.com
Legoland
Families who want to celebrate New Year's together and still have their children in bed at a reasonable time are invited to ring in the new year well before the clock strikes midnight at the Legoland Discovery Center Atlanta's annual Noon Year's Eve celebration.
Those attending are encouraged to arrive before noon to watch over 500 balloons drop from the ceiling, as well as receive a complimentary Noon Year's trinket (while supplies last).
In addition to the balloon drop, help the Lego FuNgineers build a large "2020" group build, which will be on display all year long at the center.
Those attending shouldn't forget to snap a picture of their child or children with their favorite Lego character at one of the meet-and-greet sessions happening throughout the day.
Tickets to the event are included with admission costs, which start at $17.95 online in advance.
Ticket and information: atlanta.legolanddiscoverycenter.com
Children's Museum
The Children's Museum of Atlanta wants families to join them for its Countdown to 2020 Dec. 31 with not one but two New Year’s Bubble Bash parties for kids.
Each dance party, set for 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., will include special guests, bubble-wrap fireworks as well as new surprises.
Tickets are on sale through the museum's website only and are not available at the door.
Information: www.childrensmuseumatlanta.org
Resolution Run
Families are encouraged to start 2020 on the right foot at the Atlanta Track Club Resolution Run Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. at Piedmont Park in Midtown, at the 10th Street-Charles Allen Drive intersection entrance. Runners can get the new year off to a healthy start by participating in a 5-kilometer, one-mile or 50-meter run.
Registration fees are $35 through Dec. 30, $45 on race day for the 5K, free for children 6 to 14 and $10 for ages 15 and older for the one-mile run and free for the 50-meter dash.
Information: 404-231-9064 or www.atlantatrackclub.org
