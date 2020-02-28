Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver and the wife of Chris Pratt, is coming to Buckhead to promote her new book.
Schwarzenegger Pratt will appear at the Cathedral of St. Philip for a talk and book signing regarding “The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable” March 13 at 5:30 p.m. Published by Pamela Dorman Books, a division of Penguin Random House, the book is being released March 10.
Schwarzenegger Pratt, who lives in Los Angeles, is an ambassador for the Best Friends Animal Society and the American Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals. The New York Times best-selling author has published three other books: “Rock What You’ve Got,” “Maverick and Me” and “I Just Graduated … Now What?”
Tickets to the talk and signing are $25 and include a copy of Schwarzenegger Pratt’s latest book. In “The Gift of Forgiveness,” she interviewed 22 individuals on forgiving those who wronged them, including Elizabeth Smart, who was kidnapped and raped by a couple for nine months.
The cathedral is located at 2744 Peachtree Road NW in Atlanta. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.cathedralbookstore.org.
