Ed’s Coffee Shop was one of those popular local restaurants every town has. But despite its iconic status, it didn’t last forever.
Located in the design district of West Hollywood, California, Ed’s served breakfast and lunch, opened in 1960 and closed in August 2018. But before shutting its doors, the eatery was memorialized in the documentary “Last Week at Ed’s,” co-directed by four-time Oscar nominee Lawrence “Larry” Kasdan and his wife Meg.
The couple started going there about 40 years ago when they were introduced to it by a friend in the design industry. After they moved to that neighborhood, they became regulars.
“We just started going there regularly, and as the years went on … it became a big part of our daily schedule,” Meg said. “We would go once or twice a week. We got to know (owner) Ada (Blumstein). That’s kind of how it evolved.”
So, the Kasdans decided to make a documentary film about the restaurant’s final days, and the end result is “Last Week at Ed’s,” a 39-minute tribute to the coffee shop. The Kasdans talked about the movie during a panel discussion and Q&A following its Atlanta Jewish Film Festival screening Feb. 23 at the Regal Tara Cinemas in Buckhead.
Catherine Fox, co-founder of ArtsATL and a longtime friend of Meg, served as the moderator of the panel discussion. Larry said he and Meg got to know the Ed’s patrons during the course of filming.
“It became clear how deep their feeling was and how large this little hole-in-the-wall place loomed in their minds and in the community,” he said. “The community was changing and had been all individual decorator shops and design shops, and those people worked in those shops. Then the Pacific Design Center opened a few blocks away, and it sort of changed the whole nature of the street. The street started getting taken over by fancier restaurants.”
Blumstein ran the restaurant for decades, after her father Ed died and her mother Sybil’s health declined. The film will make you laugh and cry as you watch patrons and employees deal with the restaurant’s closure.
Larry is known for being the co-writer of films such as “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi” and the director of others like “The Big Chill” and “The Accidental Tourist.” But “Last Week at Ed’s” is his first documentary.
It’s also the Kasdans’ third co-directing project, with the first two being the films “Grand Canyon” and “Darling Companion.” But they also worked together on other movies such as “The Big Chill,” which Meg served as the music consultant on before films had designated music director roles.
Of "Last Week at Ed's," Fox asked the couple, “Did you enjoy working together?”
“We did. … We sort of have this understanding that the one who cares the most wins,” Meg said, drawing laughter from the audience. “It works out for us. Larry had, I think, a little more patience than I did for doing the fine cutting of the movie.”
She also said they, along with the documentary's editor, had to whittle 125 hours of film shot in only six days down to nearly 40 to create the final version of the movie. Larry added he was proud to see the film screened by so many film festivals.
“It’s very heartwarming,” he said, “because you send it out and you get these letters back (stating), ‘We really want this in our (film) festival because this has happened in our town, and our favorite place has just closed, and the place where the festival staff used to eat every day closed.’
“That’s been true in Austin (Texas) and San Luis Obispo (California) and Montclair, New Jersey. People relate to it very strongly because I think we all know we’re losing something important when everything is being taken over by corporate chains and the world seems very harsh.”
Larry said he enjoyed making “Last Week at Ed’s” so much that he is working on two other documentary projects, and Meg said she would be involved with another documentary if the right one came along.
“I don’t know if it’s my age (71) or what, but it’s become more difficult in Hollywood to make (movies) about things I always made movies about,” Larry said. “But documentaries are actually having a golden age, and we watch them all the time. And when it comes to a choice, you turn on your TV and you have all these streaming services.
“Meg and I are always looking for the documentaries because they tend to be much more complicated than narrative films, much more surprising. You never know where they’re going. You’re sort of gob smacked by how interesting the twist and turns of them are. I’m really interested in focusing on them. I have a few other narrative projects and may do them, but I’m absolutely riveted by these documentaries.”
The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival runs through Feb. 27. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ajff.org.
