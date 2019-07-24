The abstract works of one of the hottest names – and one of the most colorful faces – in the art world are coming to a Buckhead gallery.
July 25 through Sept. 15, the Wentworth Gallery at Phipps Plaza will host an exhibition of paintings by Jumper Maybach, whose real name is Ben Workman.
“It’s amazing from a standpoint of I always have been to towns where there was a Wentworth Gallery, and who would ever dream (my artwork) would be inside their gallery some time in my life?” said Workman, whose Atlanta exhibition is the first Wentworth location where his art will be displayed and sold.
However, he will not make an appearance in Atlanta during the exhibition.
Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, Workman moved to Houston when he was 13 and still lives there today. Workman’s transformation into the happy, clown-faced artist Jumper Maybach started at the end of one of the most painful experiences in his life.
His alter ego was born after Workman, who is openly gay, left his job in information technology handling the systems administration virtualization of servers for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He worked at the VA for 37 years before leaving after being sexually harassed there and won a lawsuit regarding those claims, and said he was contacted by God to take his life in a different direction.
“So when I had my spiritual awakening in 2011, everybody thought I was totally insane and I took a lot of flak from a lot of people,” said Workman, who never took art classes. “But when people started seeing the art, they go, ‘Hmm.’ People started jumping on the bandwagon.
“I strongly believe I heard God’s voice. I don’t know if that was my grandfather’s voice from Heaven. I also had this strong feeling to paint and to be Jumper. From that moment on I really went into a manic state. I bought paint, brushes, canvases and … went crazy painting.”
Workman said he chose the first name Jumper because his grandfather, Earl Readdy, gave him that nickname as 3- or 4-year-old boy “because I jumped around a lot.” Readdy, who worked as a clown after retiring from his regular job, was a good friend of Emmett Kelly, who played the famous hobo clown Weary Willie, and would put white face on Workman when he was a boy.
Workman got the Maybach part from the family of Wilhelm Maybach, a famous German engine designer who did some early work for Mercedes-Benz. His family members were murdered or hunted by the Nazis during World War II, so they escaped to other parts of Europe and the United States.
Workman started out doing drawings in his Metro Man series.
“(It’s) a series of likenesses of people I’ve run across, like I bonded with them in some way or they touched me in some type of spiritual way,” he said. “It turned out to be a popular series and I made T-shirts from them. It gives a different perspective on things. It progressed into the abstract.”
This year is a big one for Workman, who is the design and artistic director of “Anomaly: The Magic of Robby Bennett and Other Curiosities,” which is on its 2019-20 North American tour.
In June he celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York with WorldPride, an event honoring the fight for LGBTQ rights in the U.S. and beyond. In September he will be one of the first LGBT artists to have artwork acquired by the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in Richmond. His commissioned commemorative work will be exhibited as the hub of a new wing dedicated to LGBTQ artists.
Workman said he supports the #MeToo Movement because he is also a victim of sexual harassment in the workplace and was bullied as a child.
“You age (prematurely),” he said of his experience. “You start getting gray hair. You’re the perpetrator and not the victim. You have to prove it. They didn’t even remove the person (accused of abuse) out of my workplace. Then I found people that I thought were my friends but once they found out I was gay, they didn’t want to have anything to do with me anymore. It was very traumatic, very hurtful and then to get involved with the attorneys, you’ve got a light shined on your face.
“It’s like you’re accused of murder and hit you over and over (in court). They even arrested me and put me in jail for hours to try to get me to change my story. ... The person who did that to me, they let her run all over the place and do whatever she wanted to. Luckily I won my case. … That’s why I have become more of a humanitarian and outspoken person trying to make change in the world. Once I did that documentary film (in 2014), there’s no going back.”
Workman said he’s spoken out against sexual harassment and bullying because it needs to be stopped while it’s happening, not decades later, when witnesses may have died or changed their stories.
“What it did to me as far as (some individuals) saying it never happened and lying, that’s terrible,” he said. “Maybe they need to change where a government agency or company should (make changes). If someone is being bullied, they need to come forward and stop it and let the person go who’s creating it.”
For more information on the exhibition, visit www.wentworthgallery.com.
