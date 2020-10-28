The works of one of the world’s most influential individuals are on display at the High Museum of Art.
“Julie Mehretu,” the eponymous major traveling abstract art exhibition featuring nearly 40 drawings and prints and 35 paintings mostly monumental in size and scale, opened Oct. 24 and closes Jan. 31 at the Midtown venue. It, for the first time, unites all of her works, going from 1996 to the present.
In September Mehretu was named to the Time 100 List, Time magazine’s annual group of the 100 most influential individuals in the world.
“Julie is one of the most important painters of her generation and, in my opinion, many generations past,” Michael Rooks, the High’s curator of modern and contemporary art," said in an interview.
Mehretu, 50, was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. She and her family emigrated to the United States in 1977 to escape from that country’s civil war. After briefly living in Alabama, they moved to Michigan. Today Mehretu lives in New York and Berlin.
Mehretu was not available for an interview with the Neighbor, but in a message posted to the High’s website, she talked about her style of art.
“As I continue drawing, I find myself more and more interested in the idea that drawing can be an activist gesture,” Mehretu said. “That drawing—as an informed, intuitive process, a process that is representative of individual agency and culture, a very personal process—offers something radical.”
When asked what makes her stand out as an artist, Rooks said, “I think it’s her ability to synthesize all of the geopolitical vicissitudes imposed on our psychic realm (and) our physical realm … as well as all of those ideas form the past, from history. Political vicissitudes determine the dislocation of people and the changing of boundaries from continent to continent.
“She thinks of history, which is thought of in this incredibly broad way, and she’s able to think of it in a detailed way and think of it as a research project. … I can’t think of another history painter in the 20th century or this century (of her magnitude).”
The exhibition is a partnership between the High and three other museums: the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles (it was there Nov. 3 through Sept. 7), the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York (March 19 through Aug. 8) and the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis (Oct. 16 through March 6, 2022).
It includes both small and large works, but Mehretu is known for her enormous pieces that can combine several media.
“She’s been able to paint in a way that is relatively new,” Rooks said. “It’s new in the sense that she’s thinking of layering information in her work. In her paintings she embeds layers of information on top of different layers of acrylic painting. The finished products are flat and glossy, so they almost look like they’re manufactured.
“But they’re actually produced over months and even years. While it’s not something she invented, it’s a new approach to painting that sort of emerged when she started as an artist in the late ’90s, and had a big impact on how painting was viewed and the relevance of an artist.”
In 2013 the High acquired Part 2 of Mehretu’s grand painting “Mogamma (A Painting in Four Parts),” and at the exhibition all four portions have been reunited for the first time since they were last displayed together a year earlier at “Documenta,” a major contemporary art exhibition that takes place once every five years in Kassell, Germany.
Rooks said he’s talked to Christine Y. Kim, curator of the LA County Museum and one of the exhibition’s curators, for the past five years about bringing Mehretu’s works to the High as part of a multiple-museum traveling exhibition, adding there was heavy competition from museums around the world to host part of it.
“It’s incredibly exciting. We’ve been anticipating this show for a long time,” he said.
Rooks added Mehretu’s more recent work includes smaller pieces that address the issues the nation has faced this year.
“It’s really exciting,” he said, “to see this departure from these large tectonic architectural works to works about the body and issues and events that are counterparts with the present state of this country, from the immigration issue (to) Black Lives Matter, as well as the wildfires in California and other events that have been on all of our minds for the last eight months or more during this (COVID-19) lockdown.
“So, it’s incredible to see how these works are translated by Julie … into her own artistic language that is so evocative.”
Tickets to the exhibition are included with admission to the High, which is $14.50 for adults and children over 6 and free for members and children under 6. For more information, visit www.high.org.
