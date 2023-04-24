Journey back to Oz this summer with the return of "Wicked" to the Fox Theatre stage.
Playing from July 5 to 30, "Wicked" returns as part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 2022/2023 season. The Broadway sensation "Wicked" looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”
With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” "Wicked" has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.” NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.”
Now the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history, "Wicked" is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, "Wicked" has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages — Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. "Wicked" has been seen by more than 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.
Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, "Wicked" has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. "Wicked" is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.
Tickets will be available at the Fox Theatre box office at 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308, by visiting foxtheatre.org/wicked or by calling (855)-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling the Fox Theatre at (855)-285-8499.
