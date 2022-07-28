Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza are hosting a back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim,” to support Wellspring Living.
Customers can donate any type of denim apparel items to the “Do Good With Denim” drive-jeans, jackets, shirts, skirts and more. Items will be accepted in the denim drive donation barrels located at Lenox Square on the mall level across from Ralph Lauren. Phipps Plaza donations will be accepted in donation bins on their mall level 2.
All donated denim will be sent to Wellspring Living, an Atlanta nonprofit whose mission is to help transform the lives of women and children who have been victims of human trafficking. Donations either go directly to Wellspring Living program participants or WellSpring Living retail stores for resale.
"We are so grateful to partner with Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza for their Denim Drive," store manager at Wellspring Treasures Duluth Brittany Lyman said. "Something as simple as donating a pair of jeans truly means confidence, hope and transformation for survivors of sexual exploitation. Every caring act such as this matters to us and them."
According to Wellspring, the average age of a child being trafficked in Georgia is 14 years old.
Around 17% of runaways are likely victims of human trafficking and nearly 65% of men who "purchase sex from minors" live north of I-285.
Wellspring Living’s vision is to live in a world where every victim of sexual exploitation has access to transformative care. The nonprofit provides community, residential and graduate programs, as well as training programs for organizations looking to prevent trafficking and aid survivors.
Lenox Square will also host an exhibit, “Denim through the Decades,” alongside the denim drive. Guests are invited to take photos in front of the display and Learn more about the history of denim while donating to a local nonprofit.
Lenox Square is 3393 Peachtree Road NE and Phipps Plaza is at 3500 Peachtree Road NE in Atlanta.
