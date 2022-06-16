Callanwolde Fine Arts Center is excited to bring back their popular outdoor concert series, Jazz on the Lawn, starting Aug. 26.
The concerts will be held over five Friday nights throughout the fall, and feature some of the best known jazz musicians in the country.
Breakout star Samara Joy kicks off the concert series followed by Bob Baldwin, “the Ray Charles of modern Jazz.” Joe Alterman returns, joined for the first time by masterful vocalist, Karla Harris, as well as the Cuban rhythms of Eddie and Mayi Lopez and Orquesta MaCuba. To end the series, Joe’s Big Band promises a distinctive jazz flair that will leave their audiences eager for the next year.
“With all of the excitement and interest that we’ve received about this fall’s Jazz on the Lawn, we are offering season tickets first for our most eager and dedicated fans before opening up individual concerts,” Executive Director Andrew Keenan said. “Season tickets are discounted for each show, and with this year’s musical line up, Jazz on the Lawn at Callanwolde will be better than ever."
This year's festival includes:
August 26 – Samara Joy
September 9 – Bob Baldwin
September 23 – Eddie Lopez Orquesta Macuba
October 7 – Joe Alterman & Karla Harris
October 21 - Joe Gransden’s Big Band
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and shows are 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
For General Admission, bring a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy the show from the lawn. Guests are encouraged to come early and claim the best spot. Please purchase the quantity of your entire party.
VIP Tables are also available. Callenwolde provide the tables and chairs. Tables are located on the first few tiers of Callenwalde amphitheater - the best seats in the house! Check in with our usher at the Amphitheater for your table number. Tables will be held under the name of the purchaser.
Season tickets go on sale June 10, 2022 and individual concert tickets go on sale June 24, 2022. For more information about Jazz on the Lawn and to purchase tickets, visit www.callanwolde.org.
