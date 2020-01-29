The Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks Department will host a series of events and classes this winter. They include:
♦ Photography Club: Set for Feb. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m., the club will meet at the Cottage at Lost Corner Preserve, 7300 Brandon Mill Road. At the club’s meetings, residents can learn about their camera’s different settings and about the pluses and minuses of different cameras. The club is for 14-year-olds through adults and is free. While attendees are asked to bring their own cameras and lenses, cameras will be provided to those who don’t own one.
Information and registration: spr.gs/photographyclub
♦ Winter Hike and Pinecone Critter Craft: Scheduled for Feb. 14 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Lost Corner Preserve, this naturalist-guided winter nature walk take attendees down to Falling Branch Creek. Afterwards, participants will warm up in the preserve’s cottage with a pinecone critter craft session. Weather permitting, the event is free and for all ages.
Information and registration: registration.sandyspringsga.gov
♦ Maintaining and Pruning Shrubs and Roses: Set for Feb. 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Lost Corner Preserve, this class will help teach homeowners how to properly pruning and fertilizing roses and shrubs. It will provide a review of mulching, weed control, watering, fertilizing, pest control for spring and summer. The class is free but donations are appreciated.
Information and registration: friendsoflostcorner.org
♦ Watershed Walk & Talk -- Forests and Georgia Arbor Day: Taking place Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at Lost Corner Preserve, this free class is for ages 10 and older. Participants will learn about the ways preserving the city’s forests and trees will benefit the health of its watershed. The program will also include a tree planting to celebrate Georgia Arbor Day, and seedlings will be provided for each household to take home.
Information and registration: registration.sandyspringsga.gov
♦ Lawn Care for Spring and Summer: Scheduled for Feb. 24 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Lost Corner Preserve, this class will teach residents how to properly treat their lawn turf. The class is free but donations are appreciated.
Information and registration: friendsoflostcorner.org
♦ Painting with Acrylics for Adults – Winter Session 2: Attendees have their choice of two classes – Tuesdays (Feb. 25 through March 31 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.) or Thursdays (Feb. 27 through April 2 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) – at the Hammond Park community building, 6005 Glenridge Drive. The adults-only class is designed to help both beginner and advanced students. The cost is $199, and participants are asked to bring their own art supplies, which have an estimated cost of $55 to $95. But tabletop easels will be provided.
Information and registration: registration.sandyspringsga.gov
