The next chapter of Imagine Music Festival is set for September in an aquatic-themed experience at Kingston Downs.
Taking place September 16 through 18, at Kingston Downs in Rome, the aquatic-themed festival will be set in an organic oasis, featuring three days of the world's best DJs, artists, and performances on master-crafted stages- filled with rich ocean art, decor, and all brought to life with the energy the fans the world over.
Navigating the challenges of the last two years through the pandemic, Imagine is poised to dive into ‘A New World’ at Kingston Downs, providing fans with the infrastructure including paved roads, an expanded footprint, and topography with proper drainage, than previous sites.
Electronic phenom Illenium will headline the festival, along with Bombays; Bonnie X Clyde Presents: Tears in Paradise; Crush Club; Dombresky; Dom Dolla; Habstrakt; James Kennedy; John Summit; Kayzo; LSDream; LP GIOBBI; Moore Kismet; Ravenscoon; Said the Sky, Sidepiece and more performing at the festival.
"We are excited to share that Imagine Music Festival is moving to a brand new location for the 2022 edition," Imagine Festival co-founders Maddy and Glenn Goodhand said. "The new site encompasses all the beauty of nature with sprawling grass fields and pastures, rolling hills, and untouched woodlands, and we cannot think of a better venue to welcome fans back to music than Imagine.”
To commemorate this journey into ‘A New World,’ Imagine is releasing Chapter 01 of its graphic novel, “Tears of a Fallen Star,” available for download from the new festival website. The story follows a group of five strangers who become unlikely friends when they discover a crashed asteroid in a secluded area outside of Atlanta. What they find inside is a portal to another world… A New World, full of promise and new opportunities.
"Tears of a Fallen Star" will pull fans into the mythical origins story of Imagine, with regular chapter installments as fan excitement grows in anticipation of converging upon Imagine’s new home this fall.
Three-day General Admission passes start at $259, with no fees for a limited time and only $40 down. All 3-day festival passes now include GA Tent-Only camping access and early Thursday arrival. VIP passes with express entry into the festival, main stage VIP club, Mermaid Lounge, VIP pool access, exclusive viewing areas, VIP bars, and lounges, and private air-conditioned VIP trailer restrooms start at $479 for a 3-day pass, with no fees for a limited time and only $60 down.
Every vehicle requires a car camping or day parking pass. Tickets are available online at www.imaginefestival.com. Imagine Music Festival is an 18 and over event.
