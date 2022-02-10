Atlanta Community Food Bank’s Hunger Walk Run returns to unite the community both in-person and virtually. The Walk Run takes place on March 6 from 12 to 4 p.m. at The Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium or online. The Hunger Walk Run is Atlanta’s longest-running walk/run for-a-cause-event, and attracts thousands of participants to support and raise awareness to critical funds for local hunger relief.
Participants should expect family-friendly activities such as food truck vendors, a children’s play zone, and live entertainment.
“In its 38 years, our annual Hunger Walk Run has raised over $11.7 million for hunger relief, which translates into over 46 million meals provided,” said Kyle Waide, the president and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
The Hunger Walk Run is one of the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s largest community engagement opportunities. The Walk Run is also sponsored by the Arby’s Foundation, Sysco Brand Family, Delta Airlines, and their Gold Sponsors, The Coca-Cola Company, and The Home Depot Backyard. Funds raised through the event help support the Atlanta Community Food Bank, as well as food pantries, kitchens, shelters, schools, and senior centers.
“Because the Arby’s Foundation has a long history of supporting childhood hunger relief efforts, we are proud to support the Atlanta Community Food Bank. We know consistent access to the meals they need is ground zero for a child’s success,” said Stuart Brown, executive director of the Arby’s Foundation.
The pandemic made it especially difficult for Georgian’s already suffering from food insecurity, and for those who have lost their jobs and main source of income. In Georgia, 1 in 8 people and 1 in 7 children experience food insecurity. By participating this year, Georgians can help increase the number of meals offered to those in need in the community.
As the Food Bank prepares the event and assesses the status of the COVID-19 case rates, they will ensure that live activities at the Backyard are planned accordingly to ensure a fun and safe environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.