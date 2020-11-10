Former U.S. Army Capt. Dan Berschinski sacrificed himself in the War in Afghanistan, and an organization has rewarded him for his service by paying off the mortgage on his Buckhead house.
Nov. 10, Berschinski was one of 10 retired soldiers or first responders or families of fallen soldiers or police officers or firefighters nationwide to receive a new home or to have his or her mortgage paid off by the Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation.
Based in Staten Island, New York, the foundation was created by the siblings of Siller, a Fire Department of New York firefighter who died trying to save lives in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.
“I would like to try to say this (attention) makes me very uncomfortable, which it does, but this isn’t all about me. … It’s a symbol of teamwork, appreciation, love and citizenship,” Berschinski said in his acceptance speech on his house’s front yard, referring to the foundation, its sponsors and others who helped both pay off his mortgage and make wheelchair-accessibility improvements to his home.
The Peachtree City native graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2007 and was deployed to Afghanistan in summer 2009. On Aug. 18 of that year, while leading his platoon, he stepped on an improvised explosive device, which immediately severed both of his legs above the knees, broke his jaw and shattered his left arm.
After undergoing four months of surgeries and years of daily physical therapy, Berschinski become the military's first above-the-knee and hip-disarticulation amputee to walk on a daily basis. After medically retiring from the Army in 2012, he earned a MBA from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business, and today he is the founder and operator of Two-Six Industries, a supplier to The Home Depot and a federal contractor.
Berschinski has lived in his house since May 2017 and paid about $580,000 for it. The foundation paid off the mortgage’s remaining balance of about $400,000 and spent another $150,000 to $180,000 in wheelchair-accessible improvements to make it a smart home, meaning it’s custom made for the owner and includes better navigation for a disabled individual.
Those upgrades included a new ramp in the front of the house, replacing the rear deck, switching out all exterior doors with automatic doors that open with a security code, repairing and refinishing all the flooring, installing smart switches throughout the home so he can control appliances with an app and adding perimeter lighting and a new security system.
In a post-event interview, Berschinski said he contacted the foundation about two years ago to apply for aid. Having his mortgage paid off, he said, is “a huge relief.”
“I think many people can relate to it,” Berschinski said. “It’s going to take some pressure off me and allows me to pursue a job or career or community service that I want to (have), that I don’t have to just focus on paying the bills. It’s really a certain amount of freedom, which is wonderful.
“To me, it also is a motivator of like, ‘Look, I’ve been given this really unique opportunity that practically no other Americans are ever going to receive. I’m going to owe something for that, not literally, but it motivates me to find a way to want to give back myself.”
Jack Oehm, a foundation board member and retired battalion commander with the Fire Department of New York, said most of its clients are individuals who currently do not own a home, so it normally finds the land in an area where he or she wants to live, buys it and then builds a house on it. But for individuals who already own a home, the foundation instead will pay off their mortgage and pay for improvements to it.
“Dan was chosen because he’s a double amputee and sacrificed his life and limb for our country,” Oehm said. “That’s what the Tunnel To Towers Foundation does. We seek out catastrophically injured service personnel, and we ask them if they’d like a smart home, for us to renovate a home they already have … so they can live independent lives, the way they’re supposed to live.”
Applicants for the foundation’s aid must meet certain criteria to qualify. Since its inception in 2001, Tunnel To Towers has spent $250 million on clients’ homes, both with mortgage payments and improvements. Oehm said a smart home, if built from scratch, normally costs $500,000 to $800,000.
Of his homes upgrades, Berschinski said, “I think my goal with the house, honestly, was if any able-bodied person came in, they really wouldn’t notice the wheelchair-adapted changes. For me, I noticed it, especially having lived in the house before. As an amputee, I can put on my prosthetic legs and walk around when I want to, but that’s not my most comfortable or my most effective mode of ambulation.
“I actually get around by using a wheelchair. It’s more comfortable. It’s faster. It’s easier. When you live a life in a wheelchair, you start to notice just little things that are huge impediments: uneven floors, tight doorways, I have to turn around furniture that’s not ideally placed.”
He added that even some “relatively simple modifications” to the home have made a tremendous difference in allowing him to move more freely and access the items he needs.
The event took place one day before Veterans Day, a time for the nation to honor its former military members.
“With tomorrow being Veterans Day, the appreciation, the support, the generosity that I’ve received are (wonderful),” Berschinski said. “It’s one day a year. I think this country does a very good job of acknowledging our veterans year round. We ask a lot of our veterans. My war, Afghanistan, is now coming up on 20 years’ duration. So I am just a drop in the bucket of the Americans that have volunteered to put on the uniform and serve this country overseas and in combat.”
For more information on the foundation, visit www.tunnel2towers.org.
