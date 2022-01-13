Starting Jan. 28 through Feb. 27, Horizon Theatre is bringing back live performances as they open their 38th season with their critically acclaimed show “Every Brilliant Thing.”
The spectacle begins on a fall day, when a child decides to record everything that makes life special: ice cream, water fights, and being allowed to stay up past your bedtime to watch TV. As the child’s mother continues to recover in the hospital from depression, the list grows to share the abundance of small joys life has to offer. This interactive show offers a comedic relief from an emotional topic as it reveals the unexpected effect life’s delights have on the storyteller and the length we go for love.
“This is not like any show I have ever seen before,” said director Jeff Adler, Horizon’s Co-Artistic Director. “It’s intimate and personal with the actor interacting directly with the audience before and during the play. Every night will be a different experience, with each actor and audience bringing their own stamp to the play. We have reduced the theatre's seating capacity and included playing spaces throughout the audience to increase intimacy while keeping COVID safe.”
The storyteller will be played by three separate actors, each performing on different nights of the Horizon run.
Megan Hayes, currently a co-host of Horizon’s “Southbound: True Life Tales from the ATL” and has made an appearance at Horizon in “Waffle Palace Christmas,” “Sex with Strangers,” and “Tree and The Santaland Diaries,” will be one of the three actors taking the stage.
O’Neil Delapenha has been working virtually with Horizon and has been seen in “The Ghosts of Little Five Points.” He also frequently performs at the Atlanta Shakespeare Company and is the founder of Black Theatre Artists of Atlanta.
Shelby Hofer took the stage with Horizon in years past including soloing in the show, “Bad Dates”. Lately, she has developed and performed in her one-woman show “High Risk, Baby!” She is also a co-founder of PushPush Arts, which currently manages an arts incubator facility for local artists in College Park
The show will be performed at Horizon in Little Five Points/Inman Park at 1083 Austin Avenue at the corner of Euclid and Austin Avenues. Performances are every Monday and Friday at 11 a.m., Saturdays at 3 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 and 5 p.m. Tickets start at $30 on weekdays and $35 on weekends. Full-time students under 25 with a valid student ID are eligible for $20 tickets, and seniors can get $3 off full-priced tickets. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. Keep in mind, prices may increase as performances fill up, so order early if you plan on attending. Purchase tickets at https://tickets.horizontheatre.com/events
While live performances are coming back, Horizon will continue to follow its COVID policy and procedures. Proof of vaccination or a negative PCR COVID Test within 48 hours is required for all audience members, artists, and staff. The actors will be tested before every performance, and masks are required for all patrons and staff. Increased cleaning and sanitation will take place after every performance.
For this show “Every Brilliant Thing”, seating capacity is reduced to allow social distancing. Seating will be assigned and designated on arrival at the theatre. For more information about Horizon’s COVID policy visit https://www.horizontheatre.com/covid-19-policies-procedures/
For more information visit www.horizontheatre.com or call 404-584-7450.
