The Kim family will take the stage at Horizon Theatre as the professional Inman Park theatre company presents "Kim’s Convenience" by Ins Choi from March 3 through April 2.
This comedic play that launched the popular Netflix series centers around a Korean-Canadian family living in an up-and-coming neighborhood in Toronto. Mr. Kim runs the family business, dispensing fatherly wisdom, history lessons and potato chips from behind the counter at Kim’s Convenience. When he receives an unexpected offer for his store, he must decide between giving in to the developers and taking the money or convincing his aspiring-photographer daughter to follow in his footsteps. Amid these challenges, Mr. Kim navigates the needs of his customers and a strong-willed family.
"Kim’s Convenience is exactly the kind of story we want to bring to Horizon Theatre," Co-Artistic/Producing Director Lisa Alder said. "Its themes of family legacy, generational differences and reconciliation are universally relatable, but it’s told from a cultural perspective that will be brand new to many of our audience members. Stories like these connect us and remind us that we’re not so different after all."
After a breakout debut at the Toronto Fringe Festival, Ins Choi’s play became Toronto’s most commercially successful production to date, eventually making its way to Netflix stardom, hailed as an incredible achievement in diversity. Now the play that started it all comes to Horizon Theatre as the theatre seeks to connect people, inspire hope and promote change through stories of our times.
This production of "Kim’s Convenience" is co-produced with Lawrenceville’s Aurora Theatre. During its Aurora engagement, the show has been hailed by audiences and critics as funny and entertaining, while also being inspiring, thought-provoking and heartfelt. The show will continue to play at the Lawrenceville Arts Center through Feb. 19 before moving to Horizon Theatre for intown performances starting on March 3.
At Horizon, Korean-American actor Dan Kim will perform the lead role of Appa, also known as Mr. Kim. He will be joined by the rest of the cast continuing in their roles from the Aurora Theatre run: Yingling Zhu as Umma, his wife, and Caroline Donica and Ryan Vo who will play their adult children Janet and Jung. Christopher Hampton (Horizon’s "A Curious Incident of a Dog in the Night-Time") will take on the roles of Rich, Mr. Lee, Alex and Mike during the first two weeks. Lamar K. Cheston (Horizon’s "Pipeline"), who is currently onstage in the role at Aurora, will return for the remainder of the run.
The convenience store aisles will be brought to life by a team of theater professionals lead by Asian-American director Rebecca S. Wear. Other members of the creative team include Horizon Suzi-Award Winning Resident Scenic Designers Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay, Costume Designer Alan Yeong, Sound Designer Jeremiah Long, Lighting Designer Rochelle Riley and Props Designer Kristin Talley.
Recommended for teens and adults, Kim’s Convenience contains some adult language and themes. Tickets start at $30 on weekdays and $35 on weekends (plus taxes and fees). Prices are subject to change and will rise as performances fill up. Order early for the best prices. Students under 25 can purchase $20 tickets with valid student ID.
Single ticket seating is general admission, with a reserved seating section for season subscribers. For ticket sales and more information on single tickets and subscriptions, visit horizontheatre.com or call the Box Office at 404.584.7450.
All performances will be accompanied by Korean supertitles.
