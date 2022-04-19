Atlanta homelessness nonprofit CaringWorks is renovating its existing courtyard to create a green space where residents can reflect, relax and celebrate throughout their journey of recovery.
CaringWorks, one of the largest providers of supportive housing in the metropolitan Atlanta area for 20 years, received a $10,000 grant from The Home Depot Foundation to assist in restoring the courtyard and other areas at Hope House to improve the lived experience and enhance the therapy benefits for those exiting homelessness.
“We are grateful for the generosity of organizations like The Home Depot Foundation that support our work in providing a path to independence for the residents of Hope House,” CaringWorks CEO Carol Collard said. “Having an outdoor space that encourages contemplation and facilitates fellowship is vital to our program, which combines housing solutions with healthcare, employment assistance and other supportive services to end the cycle of chronic homelessness.”
The nearly 2,000-square-foot internal courtyard at Hope House is being transformed by a task force and volunteers from Central Presbyterian Church. Funds from the grant will be used toward improvements such as seasonal plantings, an edible garden for the residents to tend, a new storage facility, outdoor seating, grills and the installation of a tranquil fountain, which has already been donated.
Hope House provides quality housing and structured support to adult men who have experienced homelessness and are in recovery from substance addiction with special programming for co-occurring disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder, deaf or hard of hearing, HIV/AIDS, and mental illness. Clients can reside at Hope House for up to two years, but the average stay is approximately nine months.
This provides an opportunity to maintain safe, stable housing while engaging in positive steps toward greater independence and responsibility. At times, up to 25% of the residents at Hope House are veterans.
“The Home Depot Foundation supports housing initiatives for our nation’s combat-wounded veterans, veterans in need of critical home repairs and veterans at risk of homelessness,” manager of programs and strategic partnerships at The Home Depot Foundation Erica Headlee said. “Recognizing that there are more than 37,000 veterans who are experiencing homelessness on any given night, we work closely with nonprofit partners like CaringWorks to build and improve homes and facilities for our nation’s heroes.”
For more information or to donate, visit caringworksinc.org.
