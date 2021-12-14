Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spread holiday cheer to Fulton children during the inaugural “Shop with a Sheriff” holiday event Dec. 11.
Labat, deputies and civilian staff of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office joined around 100 children from the Fulton County community as they enjoyed a shopping spree at the Walmart Supercenter off Cascade Road. More than just a shopping experience, the event gave everyone involved the unique opportunity to connect and create a bond under a positive circumstance. The sheriff's office said events such as this are key in the work to bridge the gap between law enforcement, and the communities they serve.
“We are so grateful to all parties that made this event possible,” Labat said. “You could truly feel the magic of the holiday season here today, through the joy of the children shopping with the women and men of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.”
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office also gave its thanks to Walmart Supercenter store 3741 Store Manager Damien Roundtree for his support, as well as the generous sponsors who ensured participating children had a rewarding shopping experience, including The Enon Church, 2nd Chance Bail Bonds, Cagle Bail Bonds, Atlantic Bail Bonding, The Dixon Firm, Mac’s and IC Solutions.
The children participating in the event were identified, and nominated, by the Department of Family and Children Services, as well as parent liaisons from within the Atlanta Public Schools systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.