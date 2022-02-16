Metro-Atlanta families can hit the ground running for a cause at the Pound the Pavement for Peter Family 5K Run March 26.
Pound the Pavement for Peter was started in 2009 in honor of Peter Hopkins, who suffered from a Peroxisomal Disorder. Hopkins was born Nov. 5, 2006 to his parents, Anne Park and Matt Hopkins. At 4 months old, doctors delivered the devastating diagnosis of a Peroxisomal Disorder.
Peroxisomal disorders are a group of hereditary metabolic disorders that occur when peroxisomes — parts of a cell that produce enzymes to break down fatty acids — are missing or do not function correctly in the body.
Hopkins was blind, deaf (had a cochlear implant), fed through a tube in his stomach (g-tube), and never sat, walked or talked. Peter died Oct. 24, 2010, just shy of his fourth birthday.
"Although he clearly had a myriad of challenges, Peter brought to all with whom he came into contact much joy," Park and Hopkins said. "He was always an exceptionally happy and cheerful child. He had an incredible spirit, and a sweet soul. He made more of an impact on this world than many able-bodied individuals have in their full lifetime."
The annual run will take place Capital City Club in Brookhaven, with in-person registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. and kick-off starting at 8 a.m. This year's race supports the Global Foundation for Peroxisomal Disorders, The Adaptive Learning Center, and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta's Medically Complex Care Program.
"This race and the support that you have given over the years to Pound the Pavement for Peter inspired us to keep going and to have hope, even in the darkest of times throughout his life and passing," Park and Hopkins said.
Hopkins' cousin, Grady Huestis, has also been involved in the race since the first run in 2009, when Hopkins was able to be in the race in his wheel chair. Peter and Huestis would be the same age and says raising awareness for peroxisomal disorders is so important.
"My favorite memory was helping him and holding him on the beach," Huestis said. "(Raising awareness) is so important because kids like Peter need to feel like part of the crowd in their education."
Registration is $30 through Race Day and children ages 10 and under are free. All individual registrations before March 1, 2022 will be guaranteed a race t-shirt. Others will be first come first serve basis. Registration ends March 24, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.
