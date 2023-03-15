Livable Buckhead’s fifth annual buckheadRUN! 5K returns April 29.
This year’s race is part of Buckhead Village District’s Bodacious Blooms festival, a four-day celebration of spring featuring larger-than-life floral installations and community-wide events.
Livable Buckhead is encouraging runners of all ages and abilities to join the fun and to bring their four-legged friends with them. In addition to awards for the fastest runners in various age groups, buckheadRUN! includes a “Fastest Fido” category, bandana giveaways for dogs, a pre-race hype event and post-race celebration. Runners are also encouraged to celebrate spring by dressing in flower-themed costumes and garb. Livable Buckhead will award prizes for the best flower costumes.
"buckheadRUN! is all about fun and fitness," executive director of Livable Buckhead Denise Starling said. "This year promises to be even more fun thanks to the partnership with Bodacious Blooms. It will be a weekend filled with celebrations of spring and we encourage everyone to come join us."
This year’s field of runners will follow a new USA Track and Field-certified course that begins at Lenox Square, follows PATH400 to Miami Circle then takes Piedmont Rd. and East Paces Ferry Rd. to Buckhead Village. buckheadRUN! is a 2024 Peachtree Road Race qualifier.
The day before buckheadRUN!, volunteers of all ages are invited to decorate the PATH400 section of the race course with chalk art flowers. Volunteers will meet at the East Paces Ferry Rd. entrance to PATH400 at 3 p.m. on April 28.
buckheadRUN! kicks off a month of fitness and wellness-focused programs from nonprofit Livable Buckhead known as buckheadWALKS! During May, Buckhead residents and workers compete for prizes -- on their own or as part of a team – by walking as many steps as possible and participating in additional activities including scavenger hunts and Buckhead walking tours.
Set to be held Thursday, April 27 through Sunday, April 30, Bodacious Blooms Flower Festival is the floral fête of the season, back in Buckhead Village for the second year. Stacked with heavy-hitter talent including featured florists East Olivia, a New York-based dried and preserved flower shop, and Canaan Marshall, the renowned Atlanta-based florist of HBO Max’s “Full Bloom,” the community-wide festival invites visitors to the area to join in for a weekend of larger-than-life floral installations, hands-on floral workshops from master floral designers, colorful in-store activations, exclusive promotions and endless photo-ready moments – all vibrantly designed to celebrate spring in style.
buckheadRUN! is sponsored by Buckhead Village; Simon/Lenox Square, Sweetgreen and Netwise.
buckheadRUN! registration is $30 for adults and $15 for children. Registration increases to $40 for adults and $25 for children after April 1. Awards will be given to the top male and female in eight divisions, and all registered runners will receive a commemorative t-shirt following the race. The “Fastest Fido” award will go to the fastest dog in the race. Additional details and registration are available at livablebuckhead.org/run.
