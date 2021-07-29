Hindman Auctions will offer a collection of couture, jewelry, and decorative arts from the estate of Atlanta philanthropist Susan Tucker in its August, September, October, and December auctions. A preview of the auction highlighting Chanel couture will be on view at Hindman Atlanta from Aug. 17 to 20.
The property from Tucker’s estate includes couture by Chanel, Hermès, Oscar de la Renta and jewelry by leading designers, which she acquired throughout her life as a strong supporter of the arts.
Tucker was Chairman of the Board of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Georgia and served on the boards of directors of several organizations including the Forward Arts Foundation and the Blérancourt Museum of French-American History. She also served as the chair for the gala opening of “Fantasia de Matisse,” a major exhibition at the High Museum of Art, and chaired the Atlanta History Center’s Swan House Ball.
A selection of Tucker’s jewelry will be presented this fall, including a yellow gold and gemstone Boucheron bracelet set which will be presented in the Sept. 13 Important Jewelry Auction and a group of jewels which will be shown in the Aug. 22 Essential Jewelry auction. In the Oct. 13 Atlanta Collections auction, decorative arts pieces will be offered along with a Chinese Chippendale style giltwood mirror, a number of mahogany items, lamps, and silver tableware.
Garments from the Tucker estate, including Chanel skirt suits, jackets, and blouses, will be presented in the Dec. 1 Winter Fashion and Accessories auction. The Chanel suits will be highlighted in a preview of the exhibition “Dressing a Lady: Chanel Fashion from the Estate of Susan Tucker, Atlanta Georgia,” which will be on view at Hindman Atlanta from Aug. 17 to 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Timothy Long, Hindman’s Director of Couture and Luxury Accessories Timothy, will be at the Hindman Atlanta offices on Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to discuss couture from the estate.
For all auctions, bidders can participate online through the Digital Bid Room, Hindman’s online and mobile bidding platform, as well as other online platforms. Private viewings of the auction will be available at Hindman’s Atlanta and Chicago offices by appointment. For more information about Hindman, the upcoming auctions, or bidding, visit hindmanauctions.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.