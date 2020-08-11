The High Museum of Art in Midtown is bringing African Americans’ fight for freedom to light in a unique way with its latest exhibition.
“Picture the Dream: The Story of the Civil Rights Movement through Children's Books, which is on view Aug. 15 through Nov. 8, is organized in partnership with The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst, Massachusetts.
It includes more than 80 artworks, ranging from paintings and prints to collages and drawings, that bring to mind the power and continuing relevance of the era that shaped American history and continues to resonate today.
“The importance of the exhibition really is grown from the power of the picture books and civil rights and how those two come together,” said exhibition co-curator Andrea Davis Pinkney, a New York Times best-selling author of 50 children’s and young adult books based in New York. “Picture books are important conversions among children and families, and what better topics to be discussing with children than the Civil Rights Movement?
“How it began, what some of the causes and conditions that started the movement, segregation, discrimination, lynchings, unfair treatment of African Americans, and then what were the results of that? Marchers, protests, nonviolent outreach and then modern activism, young people today carrying the torch and being activists themselves.”
“Picture the Dream” includes a short film and three sections: “A Backward Path,” which looks into Blacks’ lives leading up to the movement; “The Rocks Are the Road,” which focuses on key voices and events that shaped the movement; and “Today’s Journey, Tomorrow’s Promise,” which studies equality in the present day, examining what has changed and what still needs to be done.
“There’s so much power in picture books and so much that children can understand and be exposed to learn about,” said exhibition co-curator Virginia Shearer, the High’s director of education. “Moving on, those kinds of conversations need to be passed on with parents and loved ones and caregivers, in our communities and schools so we’re all really honest about our history and about the potential for our futures and our world.
“I think what really resonated with all of us (on the exhibition team) from the very beginning was the Civil Rights Movement was a student movement, a youth movement, and it was so much on the foundation of young people who were brave enough and bold enough to have a vision to change the world. We’re but we’re also being motivated and into the Black Lives Matter movement. It’s incredibly relevant.”
Shearer said “Picture the Dream” is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the High’s commitment to documenting the Civil Rights Movement.
“I would just say something that adds a little context is the High has the largest and deepest collection of civil rights photography in the world, and it’s really important part of our (overall) collection,” she said. “It’s a really important teaching tool. We take it seriously in every way that we protect those photographs and also share them with the community and beyond.”
Pinkney said the exhibition, like children’s books, should be a shared experience children have with parents and grandparents as they impart their stories and experiences.
“The exhibition invites families, generations, the parents who were in those lunch-counter protests, in the sit-ins, holding up those (protest) signs can teach to those children now and say you’re in the age of Black Lives Matter and here’s where we come together,” she said. “These picture books allow us to have these conversations as we enjoy the artwork and visual narratives in the exhibition.
“As Virginia mentioned, there is so much relevance going on today. One of the topics addressed delicately is the lynching of Emmett Till. We approached that at length on how parents could talk to their children about it. That was in 1955 and here we are in 2020, and we’re still dealing with some of those same kinds of issues.”
Conversely, Pinkney added, “Picture the Dream” is an opportunity for adults to listen to their kids or grandkids about their “ideas, opinions, fears, hopes and the opportunities to make change.”
“So, the exhibition is an opportunity for grownups to let the children in their lives talk to them about what’s on their mind,” she said. “It’s a chance for we adults to pull up a chair and let the kids talk to us about their hopes and dreams and aspirations for a new world.”
As part of the exhibition, the Alliance Theatre, which is part of the Woodruff Arts Center that also houses the High, will present the world-premiere play “Sit-In,” inspired by Pinkney’s book “Sit-In: How Four Friends Stood Up by Sitting Down.”
The publication is one of Pinkney’s many collaborations with her husband, artist Brian Pinkney. The Alliance’s adaptation is written by Atlanta-based playwright, poet, novelist and activist Pearl Cleage and looks at the role children and youths can play in addressing the injustices of their time. It will be shown virtually starting in October.
Tickets to the exhibition are included with admission to the High, which is $14.50 for adults and children over 6 and free for members and children under 6. For more information, visit www.high.org.
