With “Murmuration,” its latest outdoor installation, the High Museum of Art in Midtown is uniting birds and human beings.
Located on The Woodruff Arts Center’s Carroll Slater Sifly Piazza, the installation gets its name from the patterns of flight flocks of starlings and other birds use to stay together and survive. It opens July 17 and closes Nov. 29 and brings to mind Atlanta’s “city in a forest” nickname.
“The built form is nearly 400 square-foot mesh canopy,” said Monica Obniski, the High’s curator of decorative arts and design. “There aren’t going to be trees in there, but it’s meant to evoke the tree canopy. What people will find with this temporary structure or architectural intervention is there are places to sit down and reflect where we are.
“There will be seating stations for birds, so that’s the way we’re trying to bring the birds into the structure. There will be water stations for the birds. There are places for the avian friends to come out and also benches for people in socially distant places. We’re in the middle of installation right now, and I hear there’s supposed to be a seesaw in there. … It’s about providing spaces for both the birds and the human beings.”
“Murmuration” continues a multiyear initiative to trigger the High’s outdoor space with site-specific commissions that engage visitors of all ages.
It builds on the momentum from the five previous piazza commissions: Japanese designer Yuri Suzuki’s “Sonic Playground” (2018), Spanish designer Jaime Hayon’s “Merry Go Zoo” (2017) and “Tiovivo” (2016) and 2014-15’s “Mi Casa, Your Casa” and “Los Trompos” (“The Spinning Tops”) by Mexican designers Héctor Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena.
“Murmuration” was created by SO – IL (formerly called Solid Objectives – Idenburg Liu), a Brooklyn, New York-based architectural firm led by partners Florian Idenburg and Jing Liu. They were contacted by Kevin Tucker, the High’s chief curator, after he saw a courtyard installation SO – IL devised about 10 years ago for MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) PS1 in their art space in Queens, New York.
Unlike the High’s previous installations, this is the first one involving architects instead of artists. SO – IL, whose work spans the globe, is creating its first installation in Georgia. It partnered with Uzun + Case, a Midtown-based structural engineering firm, on the project, which is a tensile structure.
“This becomes an outdoor gallery,” Jing said. “The plaza is an empty space and an object is placed in there. It’s more of an active one. and there are objects in there. Our approach is how the space relates to the surroundings more.”
Said Idenburg, “The installation is trying to raise a conversation around how we inhabit our cities not just as humans but also with other species.”
Since SO – IL has incorporated greenspace and the environment into its previous projects, it was natural to do the same with this one, even in a figurative sense.
“For us, the research of things and the flow of things is Atlanta is both important in the human migration but also the aviary migration,” Jing said. “A lot of birds land in Atlanta en route to other cities. Often there is a more controlled and hermetic experience that people associate the museum experience with.
“Here we have this opportunity on the outside of the building, where we have a little more liberty and purity with the more complex ecosystem and the flow of things. This installation was really the starting point for that. The bird was really instrumental in the formation of the idea.”
“Murmuration” was originally supposed to open April 4 since birds typically migrate through Atlanta each spring, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its new opening date comes one day before the High’s indoor galleries and exhibitions reopen to the public after opening only to members and front-line workers starting July 7.
“Atlanta is the city of the phoenix that rises out of its ashes,” Idenburg said. “It’s now appropriate that we are the first project that comes and opens up (at the High). … We feel these types of installations, which are on the outside of institutions, (are) a good bridge between what’s happening in the outside space and what’s happening in the galleries. This can become a conversation between the outside space and the galleries. We hope this project will at least make those connections stronger.”
Said Jing, “As we know with the outdoor space, we hope it will be instrumental to allow people to come together and still be socially distant. … We hope it will provide some shade during the scorching summer.”
Obniski, who moved to Atlanta from Chicago in June, is excited to see “Murmuration” open.
“What I’m really struck by is how lucky I feel to live in this lush natural landscape,” she said. “I have visited Atlanta a bunch, but now that I live here and see the greenery around me, I hope that ‘Murmuration’ will cause some people to ponder on the preservation of the natural habitat for all of us, not just the animals. I do think it’s why this city is so great.”
Admission to “Murmuration” is free but pre-ordered tickets are required for entry into the High’s indoor galleries. For more information, visit www.high.org.
