Sandy Springs nonprofit Community Assistance Center is encouraging northside residents to embrace the holidays and adopt a family through the center's holiday Adopt-a-Family program.
CAC’s holiday program provides holiday food to more than 500 families and gifts to more than 1,500 children in need. The program is completely donor dependent.
Donors can view families available for holiday “adoption” on CAC’s website where they will find a brief summary of the family’s situation. Listings will also include the children’s holiday gift wish lists.
Donors receive a confirmation email with their family’s information along with gift delivery details, times and location. Adopt-a-Family donors are asked to spend $75 to $100 per child and bring their new and unwrapped gifts to CAC between Nov. 29 and Dec. 4.
At the time of publishing, 616 families with 1,561 children registered for this year's program. In 2020 donors provided holiday gift cards to 1,486 children from 590 families.
Sandy Springs resident and CAC volunteer Ann Latty said the program is near and dear to her heart, as she has seen the program come to fruition. The best part, Latty said, is distributing the gifts to clients.
"I have had the joy of seeing the delight of a parent picking up a new bicycle intended for their child, receiving specific gifts their children want and that parents get to wrap, and receiving gift cards that give their teenagers the freedom to choose what they want," Latty said.
"I love that CAC recognizes the worth and dignity of everyone who walks in the door," Latty said. "Each client is welcomed and valued. I am honored to work alongside other volunteers who show up every day and who find purpose and passion in what they do."
Adopt-a-Family donors also include congregations, businesses and civic groups such as rotary clubs. Organizations who participate every year include MBUSA, Cisco, Holy Innocents EC, Rivercliff Lutheran, Burn Boot Camp Sandy Springs and dozens more.
This year, Burn Boot Camp Sandy Springs has adopted a a group of families/children and set up an angel tree at the gym. Gym members purchase Christmas gifts for the names they pick from the tree.
"Giving back to our community is very rewarding," owner Missy Stroud said. "As a small business, it enriches our lives and our members’ lives to have a positive impact on others in our surrounding community. We are all on different journeys but we all find a way to help others in the time of need and it warms our hearts to do that alongside CAC. Burn Boot Camp is more than a gym, it’s a community of strong women and men who love to support one another inside and outside of the gym."
The program ends Dec. 13. CAC encourages people interested in adopting families for holiday gifts to adopt and bring their gifts to CAC as soon as possible so volunteers can distribute the gifts to the families.
To adopt a family, visit https://bit.ly/3oNwuz3.
