Northside residents are invited for a day of community and clean-up this Earth Day for Volunteer for a Better Sandy Springs April 22.
From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., residents can help clean up sites around Sandy Springs. This is the 21st year Sandy Springs leadership organization Leadership Perimeter has held VBSS. It has become a beloved community tradition which at its core, builds community excellence by connecting volunteers with local organizations and projects to make a meaningful difference in the community.
"VBSS is a wonderful way for alumni and community volunteers of all ages to connect with each other and positively impact Sandy Springs," Leadership Perimeter Executive Director Rosalyn Putnam said. "When we say community doesn’t just happen - we create it, this is what we mean!"
"Since 2003, VBSS has always been a great way to make Sandy Springs even better," said Brett Giles, event chair, board member and 2015 Leadership Sandy Springs graduate. "We encourage volunteers to invite their families, friends and colleagues and join us."
Volunteers can select from 15 sites across the city, including community nonprofits and public schools, to participate in activities that will benefit the local community.
According to Giles, most of the projects involve outdoor activities, depending on the chosen site. Volunteers can register at https://vbss2033.eventbrite.com, select their site, and see the scope of work to be done.
"We appreciate the dedication of our volunteers and support from our sponsors for making this day possible," Putnam said. "See you on Earth Day!"
For more information and to sign up for Volunteer for a Better Sandy Springs visit www.leadershipperimeter.org. VBSS is a rain or shine event.
