Organizers of Salute to Sandy Springs, a weeklong event that this year replaced the fifth annual Food That Rocks – A Celebration of Sandy Springs, have announced the winners of the Best Of contest.
Food That Rocks, a food and music festival presented by the Taste of Atlanta, was to take place May 2 but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its place was Salute to Sandy Springs, a July 4 through 10 event where individuals could dine in or order takeout from more than 30 participating restaurants that selected three menu items (appetizers, entrees and drinks or desserts) to be judged in the Best Of competition.
Diners then voted on their favorite dishes or drinks online and were encouraged to spotlight them via social media. More than 5,000 fans voted in the contest. Hearth Pizza Tavern won the Best of Best award (most total votes). The other winners are:
♦ Best Appetizer: Tupelo Honey Café
♦ Best Salad: Hearth Pizza Tavern
♦ Best Chicken Wings: Taco Mac
♦ Best Burger: Battle and Brew
♦ Best Fried Chicken: Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken
♦ Best Bowl: Flower Child
♦ Best Pasta: il Giallo Osteria & Bar
♦ Best Pizza: Blue Moon Pizza
♦ Best Lobster Roll: Hammocks Trading Co.
♦ Best Sandwich: Breadwinner Café
♦ Best Seafood: Bishoku
♦ Best Land: Chef Rob’s Caribbean Café
♦ Best Drink: Hudson Grille
♦ Best Cocktail: Casi Cielo
♦ Best Dessert: Nothing Bundt Cakes
♦ Best Takeout: The Local Expedition
♦ Best Dine-In: il Giallo Osteria & Bar
For more information, visit www.foodthatrocks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.