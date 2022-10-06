"Hadestown," the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, will come to Atlanta in 2023.
As part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 2022/2023 season, the show will play at the Fox Theatre from Jan. 10 through 15, 2023. "Hadestown" will play Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone, goddess of spring and the Underworld — "Hadestown" invites audiences on a journey to the underworld and back.
"Hadestown" is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. In addition to the show’s eight Tony Awards, it has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.
The North American touring production of "Hadestown" stars Nathan Lee Graham as Hermes, Chibueze Ihuoma as Orpheus, Maria-Christina Oliveras as Persephone, Matthew Patrick Quinn as Hades, and Hannah Whitley as Eurydice.
The Fates are played by Dominique Kempf, Belén Moyano, Nyla Watson. The Workers Chorus features Jordan Bollwerk, Lindsey Hailes, Courtney Lauster, Eddie Noel Rodríguez, and Jamari Johnson Williams. Swings for the tour include Tyla Collier, Ian Coulter-Buford, Alex Lugo, J. Antonio Rodriguez, and Cecilia Trippiedi.
"Throughout its development, Hadestown has been deeply influenced by audiences around the world," producers Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy said. "We are thrilled and humbled to now share this beautiful story of hope, faith, and rebirth – written and directed by two amazingly talented women and brought to life by a diverse company of performers – with audiences across North America."
The acclaimed new musical is by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical — writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat.
Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, "Hadestown" delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.
The show opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway April 17, 2019, where it played sold out houses nightly before performances were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hadestown" resumed performances September 2, 2021 as one of the first musicals to reopen on Broadway where it continues to play today.
The show originated as Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.
"Hadestown" electrified audiences with its 2016 world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop, which is the longest-running show in that celebrated theater’s 40-year history. The production then received its Canadian premiere at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre in 2017 and then a 2018 sold-out engagement at the London’s National Theatre. "Hadestown" was developed with funding from the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center and was further developed by The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. "Hadestown" was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick.
Tickets go on sale Oct. 7. Tickets will be available at the Fox Theatre box office at 660 Peachtree Street NE or by visiting FoxTheatre.org/Hadestown or by calling (855)-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling (855) 285-8499.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.