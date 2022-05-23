Local northside students from The Epstein School, Ahavath Achim Synagogue, The Weber School and more were honored for their volunteerism at the Hadassah Greater Atlanta Chesed Student Awards May 1.
The 30th anniversary of the Hadassah Greater Atlanta Chesed Student Awards took place at the William Breman Jewish Heritage and Holocaust Museum. HGA partnered with JumpSpark to honor 20 of the best and brightest young leaders representing synagogues, Jewish day schools, and organizations in the Greater Atlanta community.
Nancy Gorod of Hadassah chaired the event, and Nathan Schwartzman Brodsky, Director, represented JumpSpark. Lori Zeligman, Director of Camp Judaea, spoke in support of Camp Judaea scholarships where donations made to the Chesed program are being allocated this year.
Thirty years ago this program was the idea of Phyllis M. Cohen, a Hadassah leader, and she has continued through the years to develop and support this program.
"For 30 years we’ve been recognizing our community’s exemplary teens dedicated to service, leadership and good deeds in a world that truly needs kindness and understanding," Cohen said. "We’ve honored and touched 750 students and their families, not to mention involving synagogues, Jewish day schools and youth groups."
She added that Hadassah Greater Atlanta’s ongoing partnership with JumpSpark has brought a new and welcome perspective to promote programs that are beneficial to their common goals.
All Chesed recipients were invited to submit essays with the theme of “Looking Back to the Future” with the contestants exploring what inspired their acts of kindness, their activities and the resulting impact on themselves and others in the form of a letter that someone would open 30 years from now, exploring what inspired their acts of kindness, their activities and the resulting impact on themselves and others.
The Chesed Community Service Award, donated by Linda and Michael Weinroth, was presented to Molly Fisher, nominated by Creating Connected Communities. Becoming involved in CCC, Fisher could see how much joy the organization brought to families in need. She took part in the CCC leadership program, first as a participant and then as president of the Sandy Springs Chapter. Linda Weinroth said Molly "truly embodies the core values of community service."
The Chesed Leadership Award, donated by Phyllis M. Cohen, was awarded to Reece Bashuk, nominated by Temple Emanu-el. Reece’s letter began by relating some of the challenges our world is facing today. He was active in the B’nai B’rith Youth Organization where he could encourage and implement social action. He led his chapter in specific acts of mitzvot (charitable deeds), and as president of his chapter he was a positive influence on younger members. Reece wrote, “The answer to heal our world is kindness that is like a pebble in water that causes ripples to spread.”
The full list of students honored includes:
- Reece Bashuk, Temple Emanu-El
- Evie Drucker, Temple Sinai
- Casey Elinger, Temple Beth Tikvah
- Isabelle Fishbein, The Temple
- Molly Fisher, Creating Connected Communities
- Ella Goldstein, Atlanta Jewish Academy
- Teddy Goldstein, Congregation B'nai Torah
- Lily Green, Congregation Shearith Israel
- Jonathan Harper, Temple Kehillat Chaim
- Ayelet Hearshen, Congregation Or VeShalom
- Ezra Heller, The Epstein School
- Hannah Levy, Temple Kol Emeth
- Daryn Mand, The Davis Academy
- Noah Meltzer, The Weber School
- Bess Needle, Congregation Gesher L'Torah
- Zamir Norry, Ahavath Achim Synagogue
- Emma Okrent, Congregation Etz Chaim
- Amit Rau, American Jewish Committee
- Emma Rosenberger, Congregation Beth Shalom
- Koby Rothenberg, Congregation Dor Tamid
