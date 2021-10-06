Nonprofit Hadassah Greater Atlanta will hold its Best Strokes event virtually Oct. 9 to raise awareness and funds for the research and treatment of breast and ovarian cancer.
What began as Breast Strokes in 2015 and evolved into Best Strokes to add ovarian cancer, raises funds for breast and ovarian cancers and genetic research programs at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem and education, advocacy and prevention in the United States. Founded in 1916, the Hadassah Greater Atlanta chapter is comprised of 3,617 members and associates.
Best Strokes, Hadassah Bares All for A.R.T. - Awareness, Research, and Treatment features original body paint art painted on volunteer models, all breast or ovarian cancer survivors. The art is painted from collarbone to navel before being photographed and transferred onto canvases. Each painting tells a very personal story of surviving and thriving beyond cancer.
When the art is finished, volunteer photographers capture the images and turn each into a one-of-a-kind work of art. At the Big Reveal canvases are presented and sold and images are combined to create the annual Best Strokes poster.
The artwork will be on display during Best Strokes and guests will enjoy a guest speaker, live music by award-winning singer Jeni Michelson and several raffle items up for grabs.
The guest speaker will be Nadia Bilchik, an international celebrity and television personality. Bilchik has spent more than three decades in front of a television camera. Formerly a television anchor, reporter and editorial producer at CNN for the weekend morning show, she has anchored and hosted feature programs for CNN and CNN International. She has interviewed countless high-profile political figures, entertainers, and celebrities. Bilchik is the president of Greater Impact Communication, and is a dynamic keynote speaker.
Dr. Ann Karty, National Vice Chair of the Hadassah Medical Organization, will also be attending the event. Karty is a family physician with almost 30 years in private practice, academics and administration and has an extensive background in leadership positions. Karty has held titles including Associate Professor at two medical schools, Assistant Residency Director for a family medicine postgraduate training program, Medical Director for Continuing Medical Education at the American Academy of Family Physicians, and currently is a Senior Medical Director in the health plan industry.
The event begins at 8 p.m. To register and purchase raffle tickets, visit https://hadassahhub.wufoo.com/forms/z1reiay1kdonq4/.
