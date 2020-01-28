Joe Gransden and Tierney Sutton will be channeling their inner Johnny Mercer soon.
The Atlanta trumpeter and Los Angeles singer will be the headliners at the biennial Johnny Mercer Tribute jazz concert Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University in downtown Atlanta.
They, along with the Georgia State Jazz Band, will perform hits like “Jeepers Creepers,” “Summer Wind,” “Moon River” and “Hooray for Hollywood” by Mercer, a Savannah native who became one of the top singers and songwriters of his age. Mercer, who died in 1976, wrote the lyrics for more than 1,400 songs, including four Academy Award winners.
“I think I’ve hosted and co-produced six of (these concerts),” Gransden said. “I’m not the first one to do it. It’s made possible through the support of the Johnny Mercer Foundation and the Georgia State University Library, which houses all the Mercer music. It’s all there at Georgia State, so celebrating Johnny Mercer was an easy thing to do every couple of years.
“For me personally I got involved is because I’m a huge fan of the Great American Song book and of Johnny Mercer’s music. Johnny is probably one of my top two composers and lyricists. The music is amazing and the lyrics … are timeless. When I was asked to do it the first time and each time after that, I jumped at the chance.”
Gransden, who has performed with Barry White, The Moody Blues, Kenny Rogers, The Temptations and Aretha Franklin, said he has performed with Sutton, a nine-time Grammy Award nominee, once before.
“She and I played a show together maybe 22 or 23 years ago when I first got into the business, in Hilton Head, South Carolina, for the Hilton Head Jazz Society,” he said. “It was myself and her and a rhythm section. During the sound check, we had to come together with a set of songs to sing. I’ve always thought she was top notch.
“We haven’t had a chance to work together (since then). She lives in L.A. and I have lived here and in New York. It was shortly after we did the last (Mercer concert) two years ago that I said, ‘I’ve got to get Tierney.’ I’ve been looking forward to this for a couple of years now.”
Gransden said she and Sutton will both sing some songs during the concert.
“I’m looking forward to being on the stage with her and stealing some of her stage presence,” he said. “She and I are also going to sing some of Johnny Mercer’s unpublished material that no one has heard except those who worked with Mercer.”
This concert will have special meaning for Gransden, a Georgia State graduate. One of his music professors, Gordon Bernick, will conduct the Georgia State Jazz Band at the event.
“Probably the biggest thrill is performing with him,” he said. “The money raised from this show goes to the jazz program there. If we can sell this thing out, we can bring a lot of scholarships to Georgia State.”
Tickets range from $20 to $52, and proceeds will benefit the school's jazz studies scholarship program. The Rialto is located at 80 Forsyth St. in Atlanta, and free (validated) parking is available at the 100 Peachtree parking garage (formerly the Equitable deck) on Fairlie Street.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit rialto.gsu.edu or call 404-413-9849.
