One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen and The Works and An Evening with Emmylou Harris with the Red Dirt Boys will perform at Atlanta Symphony Hall.
In 2022, Gary Mullen and The Works will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their world-renowned One Night Of Queen live concert performance. Gary Mullen and The Works (featuring Gary Mullen on vocals, David Brockett on guitar, Billy Moffat on bass, Malcolm Gentles on keyboards and Jon Halliwell on drums) will have you dancing in the aisles during their 2-hour show, while the band pays tribute to the stage theatrics, showmanship, and music of Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inductees: Queen.
In 2000, Gary Mullen won the Granada TV programme “Stars in Their Eyes” with his performance as Queen’s lead singer: Freddie Mercury. Mullen’s embodiment of Freddie Mercury resulted in him gaining 864,838 votes in the show’s Live Grand Final. The number of fans who voted for Mullen was more than double that of the runner-up, thus setting an all-time record for votes in the history of the programme.
For over two decades, Gary Mullen and The Works have performed to sold-out audiences around the world, playing more than 2,500 live shows to audiences in over 20 countries around the globe.
One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen and The Works will hit Atlanta Symphony Hall Nov. 18, 2022.
A 14-time Grammy winner and Billboard Century Award recipient, Emmylou Harris’ contribution as a singer and songwriter spans 40 years. She has recorded more than 25 albums and has lent her talents to countless fellow artists’ recordings. In recognition of her remarkable career, Harris was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008 and earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award in 2018.
Admired through her career for her talent as an artist and song connoisseur, Harris shook up country radio in the 1970s, and established herself as the premiere songwriter of a generation selling more than 15 million records and garnering 14 Grammy Awards, three CMA Awards and four Americana Awards.
Harris has recorded with such diverse artists as Linda Ronstadt, Daniel Lanois, Bob Dylan, Mark Knopfler, Neil Young, Gram Parsons, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Roy Orbison, Ryan Adams, Beck, Elvis Costello, Johnny Cash, Lucinda Williams, Lyle Lovett and Rodney Crowell. Forty years into her career, Harris continues to share the hard-earned wisdom that comes with getting older, though she’s never stopped looking ahead.
A longtime social activist, Harris has lent her voice to many causes. Most passionately to animal welfare. In 2004 she established Bonaparte's Retreat with the goal of rescuing shelter dogs and adopting them into forever homes. To this day, Bonaparte's Retreat continues to save dogs most in need at Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control and at municipal shelters in surrounding counties.
Emmylou Harris brings her act to Atlanta Symphony Hall with the Red Dirt Boys on Friday, March 3, 2023.
For tickets, visit www.aso.org/concerts-tickets.
