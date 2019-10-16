Atlantic Station will host Harvest at the Station, an evening filled with free family friendly fall-themed activities, Oct. 19 from 4 to 8 p.m.
It will include a DJ, pumpkin decorating, face painting, chalk art presented by the Georgia Chalk Artists Guild and a bubble performance with Sweet Pea Giant Bubble Entertainment. There will also be a hot chocolate bar available for all guests and autumn-related foods including complimentary doughnuts and apple cider while supplies last. Stop by the flower throne to snap a photo and share on social media.
At sundown, Atlantic Station will host a special screening of "Hocus Pocus,” which was voted on Facebook as Atlantic Station fans’ favorite Halloween film. Guests are welcome to bring blankets and chairs.
The event will occur at Atlantic Station’s District Avenue, and those driving there are asked to park near Stairwells 11 (green) or 12 (orange) for closest access to the event. As always, the first two hours of parking in the deck are free.
For more information, visit atlanticstation.com.
