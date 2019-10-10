Oktoberfest Atlanta, the city’s largest German-themed party, which mimics the annual fall festival in Munich, will take place Oct. 11 and 12 at Historic Fourth Ward Park in Atlanta.
Hours are Oct. 11 from 5 to 11 p.m. and Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The event will include a variety of cold German beers, craft beer from Bell's Brewing, German food, live music and an abundance of games and Oktoberfest-themed activities.
Musicians performing include Sherri & Larry aka The Gluckliches Trio, the Ty Reynolds Band, solo accordionist Bob Planner, All The Locals and LynnMarie & The Nashville Polka Guys. DJ OneNate will keep the party going with tunes throughout the weekend.
Activities include a ceremonial keg tapping, a stein-hoisting contest, a keg-rolling competition, bratwurst and pretzel tosses and a dog parade.
A bier lovers pass costs $60 per day and includes single-day wristband entry to Oktoberfest Atlanta, a 25-ounce glass beer stein, four 25-ounce beer tickets and souvenir sunglasses.
A day pass costs $18 for Oct. 11 and $23 for Oct. 12 and includes entry to Oktoberfest Atlanta, a souvenir 22-ounce beer stein and one free beer. Designated drivers get in for $10.
A table package for eight costs $400 per day includes a table reserved in the German Bier Garden, entry for eight to Oktoberfest Atlanta and eight 25-ounce beer steins with one free beer each.
Groups of 15 or more can get discounted tickets through the event’s website.
The free Earn Your Bier Workout is set for Oct. 12 at 9:45 a.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.oktoberfestatl.com.
