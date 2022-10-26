Georgia Festival of Trees will kick off the holiday season with an eight-day festival Nov. 19 through Nov. 27 at the Georgia World Congress Center.
The festival features a dazzling display of Christmas trees, wreaths, centerpieces and nativities for auction, live music and entertainment, a gingerbread contest, Christmas brick challenge, kids’ activities and games, boutique gift shops, food carts and more — all raising money for survivors of human trafficking.
As one of the first holiday events of the season in Atlanta, proceeds from the event and holiday tree sales will benefit Wellspring Living, a local nonprofit organization that supports and serves survivors of human trafficking in metro Atlanta. The festival remains true to its aim to strengthen the community through charitable engagement and holiday spirit.
Georgia Festival of Trees President and CEO Angie Ulibarri said she is thrilled for the exciting new additions to this year’s festival.
"It’s an honor to officially kick off the Christmas season in Atlanta through the Georgia Festival of Trees," Ulibarri said. "We want this event to unify the community, spread joy and light, and continue to be a memorable experience for families in Atlanta, which is why we’ve added a few new experiences this year. The Christmas brick challenge and gingerbread contest are just two more ways families can connect with each other at the Georgia Festival of Trees while celebrating the season and giving back to those in need."
Each tree, wreath, centerpiece and nativity at the festival is designed, decorated and donated by individuals and organizations in metro Atlanta, providing a variety of options for those looking to take home holiday decor.
Small trees five feet or less can be picked up at the festival Nov. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Nov. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Large trees six feet or higher will be delivered and set up at the buyer’s home or office Nov. 28 and Nov. 29.
This year’s Georgia Festival of Trees presenting sponsor is Atlanta Gas Light "who provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable natural gas delivery service" to around 1.7 million customers in Georgia.
"Atlanta Gas Light is proud to partner with Georgia Festival of Trees to support the critical mission of Wellspring Living for the second consecutive year," Atlanta Gas Light President and CEO Pedro Cherry said. "Because of the nature of our business, our employees are in a unique position to help identify suspected human trafficking and assist authorities. This event allows us to help spread holiday cheer while fueling change in the communities we serve."
Wellspring Living provides specialized recovery services for domestic sex trafficking survivors and those at risk through residential and community-based programs. These programs provide therapeutic services, life training skills, professional development and other resources to provide a path to a successful life.
"There is no cookie cutter example of trafficking or exploitation since each individual we serve has their own story and a unique set of needs," executive director of Wellspring Living Mary Frances Bowley said. "It’s our focus to meet survivors where they are and create a safe place for them to heal and thrive."
Tickets to the Georgia Festival of Trees start at $12.95 for children ages 4-12 and $17.95 for adults. The Georgia World Congress Center is at 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW. For a schedule of events, to purchase tickets, sign up to volunteer or learn more about the Georgia Festival of Trees visit gafestivaloftrees.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.