Fulton County is collecting new or gently used winter coats, clothes, blankets and toiletries to help those who are in need during the holiday season.
As part of the “Blanket Atlanta with Love” drive, bins will be placed at three Fulton County facilities to gather blankets, coats, ponchos, and other cold weather clothing from Nov. 1 through Nov. 12.
The event culminates with a dinner and distribution of the new and gently used goods collected at the Fulton County Government Center Nov. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
"Blanket Atlanta with Love" is sponsored by Fulton County District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr., in cooperation with the Fulton County Department of Community Development.
“The recent events surrounding the pandemic have emphasized why we should be mindful of the needs of our fellow man and this effort is a good way to assist our neighbors who are struggling,” Arrington said. “This is an opportunity for the community to bring warmth and kindness for these often forgotten men, women, and children among us.”
The collection bins will be placed at the Fulton County Government Center at 141 Pryor Street SW (Pryor Street Entrance) in Atlanta, the Oak Hill Family Center at 2805 Metropolitan Parkway in Atlanta and the Fulton County South Annex at 5600 Stonewall Tell Road in College Park.
